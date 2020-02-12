Six of us from five nations met Keri Anne Maloney for dinner Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.
A 1990 East Noble graduate, Keri made her way to Indianapolis via Germany, the Middle East and Washington, D.C.
Today at Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, she supports veterans with their efforts to heal and thrive.
At the table were Putri of Indonesia; Sereen, a Palestinian from Israel; Omer of Turkey, and Leith of Tunisia.
Keri has visited all four of those nations because her career included working in the Middle East with the U.S. Department of State, with extensive diplomatic and vacation travel.
An eighth person was with us in spirit: statesman Richard Lugar. Keri served as a legislative assistant for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, and like Terry and me, she has deep gratitude for Lugar’s leadership and commitment to community, country and global peace and understanding.
Putri, Sereen, Omer and Leith are in the U.S. because of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program (yesprograms.org). To improve global understanding, the YES program sends U.S. students on full scholarships to study abroad and brings students to the U.S. on full scholarships for a high school year.
Terry and I are AFS YES volunteers and host parents. We arranged the Saturday and Sunday in downtown Indianapolis so that the students could experience the vibrant 21st century city, meet Keri and take home ideas they can use in their own communities and careers.
When I met Keri eight years ago, I wrote ...
... Keri Maloney was an intelligence officer in Iraq in 2003 right behind the invasion force. Her infantry brigade, part of the 1st Armored Division, was responsible for the security of central Baghdad.
“It was kind of surreal. We inherited Uday’s lions and stuff like that,” she said ...
(Uday, to refresh your memory, was the eldest son of Saddam Hussein. He had one male and two female lions, one pregnant. The lioness gave birth to three cubs. Eventually, the lions ended up in South Africa.)
I “met” her on Facebook when I came across photos she was posting of her travels in India ... (she was) in Indiana for a few days (and) stayed with her aunt, Susan Jacobsen of Angola, part of the Rathburn family.
Currently, she is with the U.S. Department of State in Kabul, Afghanistan. She works long hours, six to seven days a week, and takes advantage of vacation time with travel in India, other nations in the Mideast and time in the U.S. and elsewhere ...
She ... served in the U.S. Army from 1996-2005 ... Later she became an intelligence officer, separating at the rank of captain. She had deployments to Kosovo in 2000 and Iraq in 2003-2004.
Intelligence officers manage information and reports and “connect the dots” to provide information for military commanders.
Then she had the “wonderful experience” of working in Washington, D.C., as Sen. Richard Lugar’s legislative assistant for military and veteran affairs ...
Currently she is with the State Department’s Near-Eastern Affairs Bureau. During her first assignment in Baghdad, she traveled extensively in Iraq with Provincial Reconstruction Teams helping the people of Iraq to rebuild their government. Subsequently in Washington, D.C., her work supported efforts in Iraq ...
Putri said she wants to be a diplomat, stationed where she can make a difference, such as Afghanistan. Sereen wants to be a medical engineer. Omer is undecided between a doctor or an engineer, and Leith seeks to work in diplomacy and international relations.
We discussed ways people coming together are continuing to make Indianapolis a city people want to come back to.
An amusing story for the students was when Terry outlined to the students how Indianapolis acquired the Indianapolis Colts.
On March 28, 1984, Robert Irsay, owner of the Baltimore Colts, with no prior announcement, moved Baltimore’s team to Indianapolis ... in the middle of the night! Hired movers packed up the team’s offices in Owings Mills, Maryland — shocking Baltimore and delighting Indianapolis.
The move was because Irsay, who had owned the Colts since 1972, asked the city of Baltimore to pay for improvements to Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium, where the Colts played. The negotiations did not go well and the Maryland state legislature passed a law allowing the city of Baltimore to take control of the Colts from Irsay.
The city of Indianapolis quietly offered Irsay a $12.5 million loan, a $4 million training complex, and use of the brand new $77.5 million, 57,980-seat Hoosier Dome.
All of this illustrates the “if you build it, they will come” concept.
The team began play as the Indianapolis Colts in the 1984 National Football League season.
A Republican, Lugar was mayor of Indianapolis a decade before that move. After serving as mayor from 1968-1975‚ helping to launch Indianapolis’ forward-thinking transformation, Lugar served as a U.S. senator for 36 years, and then president of The Lugar Center. He died this past April at the age of 87.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Lugar “understood that progress could only occur when good ideas and good people come together — from all sides of the political landscape.”
Maybe Lugar’s greatest legacy is that our world is safer because of his leadership with Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn to deactivate or destroy thousands of nuclear warheads and missiles across the former Soviet republics.
Keri told the students she was glad to leave Washington, D.C. and come home to a less stressful lifestyle and family and friends.
She sees her service to her country as coming full circle.
My hope is that we in Indiana — host families, host schools and people like Keri — are able to glimpse our state’s and our nation’s influence in the lives of these young people as the years go by.
At home Sunday, Leith said it was great to meet Keri and the dinner made him realize “how great our stay here is.”
