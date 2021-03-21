Q. We have been having a remodeling project completed on our home the last several months and are having troubles with our contractor. It has been a long and drawn-out process and my husband, and I are at wits end. It seems every time the contractor needs something it is at the last minute and we must run out and make a hasty decision regarding product choices and availability. We are almost done and were having troubles getting him to return to finish, and to top it off he blames it on us. He says he had to start another project because materials were on back order so now they’re in and he is tied up. Should we cut our ties now with this contractor at this point or bear through it? — Gary in Steuben County
A. It sounds like the project is almost completed so probably the best course is to try to be patient and see it to the end with him.
But also, you should pull your contract out and give it a good look, if you have not already. You want to know what he is required to do for you and hopefully you still owe them money.
Next evaluate what the timeline for completion was supposed to be and document the causes of the overruns in time of completion. Where I am going is maybe he would let you finish it yourself or hire someone else to complete the work. You will probably have to pay for this work but be able to subtract it from the monies you owe him.
This will require some big effort of communication and if either one of you is emotional it will be a problem. If the contractor is reasonable and understanding to your documented point of view, they are probably as interested to move on as you are.
If you do not have many of these estimates, documents or contracts with this contractor, it will be critical to talk it out and if need be, sign a short agreement for completion.
I will say that even with our companies’ cost plus or labor and materials contracts that there is a complete budget and specifications as a guide to use during the project. And there should always be written expectations for completion in any agreement for home remodeling.
