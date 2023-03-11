“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13)
Romans 12:15 – “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.”
Proverbs 11:25 – “The generous soul will be made rich, And he who waters will also be watered himself.”
As I stated in my last column, I have so much joy to share, now is "another time." Again, I write of the joy that simply "exudes" from my soul! One cannot imagine the joy that is waiting for us, every time we venture out into the public.
The trials of life follow us very closely, almost stomping us down. However, then that special moment in time stands still when joy surrounds us. That joy is God at work in our lives, placing opportunities in our lives to spread His love and joy to all we make eye contact with. Please look for those moments in time. I guarantee you will not regret being "available" to serve our Father in heaven.
So many to help along the way just by being where God puts us, at the right time, in the human space of that time. We are needed. It makes no difference how small or large the giving of the gifts God has given to us. He knows what others need, from us, when they need them, so we go forth and love with all our very being in serving our Father.
Do we truly realize what a smile and a twinkle in our eyes, reaching out to get something for someone, giving someone our place in line, means to someone when we have so very much to pay for and they have so little. The number of opportunities we have is endless. Look for these opportunities. We need not be in such a hurry that we cannot stop and help.
This past week, I had so many opportunities to help that I decided I need to spend more time at the grocery store so I can do what God is calling me to do. I have encountered, I believe, two angelic visitors in my life. I believe that I had another encounter the other night at the grocery store as I was checking out. A woman looked at me, thanked me, said, "God bless you", and then turned to walk away. She took a few steps forward and then stepped back toward me again, and said, "God is blessing you!" She was a tiny, older woman. If she was not an angel from heaven, God placed this human angel in my path.
So whether you believe in angels or not — be one. Be an earthly angel that serves our Father on Earth and spread joy, love, care, kind words and deeds.
As the above verse, Romans 12:15 reads: “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.” Do not fear giving all you have, within your soul to those who weep, as well as those who rejoice." Be ever so watchful for those who are poor; those who are rich; those who hunger and thirst; those who are downtrodden; those who are abused, physically, emotionally, and mentally; those who suffer from another's bad behavior and the list goes on of the children of God, who need their brothers and sisters, who have faith strong enough to uplift the down in spirit. Help raise them up, by sharing the joy our Father gives to us to better their lives and bring them that joy as well, by showing them how much they are loved by our Father and us.
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have, and may you all have a very joyous week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.