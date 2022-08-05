Jim and Linda spend many hours on their front porch. A mother and two daughters, maybe ages 5 and 7, walked by one evening and the mother commented on how lovely (her words) Linda and Jim's yard was. The mother told them her daughters thought their yard looked like a fairy yard and said they would like to dress up as princesses and play in it! — Linda McCoy of Albion
+++
Henry: "What are you doing?"
Erin: "I’m putting on makeup."
Henry: "Mommy, you look the best without any makeup!" — Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne
And also from Erin:
Henry: "Was that a big storm I was in a few weeks ago?"
Levi: "HENRY!!! I was in it too. Don’t be selfish!"
+++
This conversation occurred recently in the Walmart parking lot.
Tia, 4: "What's that noise?"
Courtney: "That is a car alarm going off."
Tia: "Silly Mommy! The car alarm is going on"
Courtney said she never thought about it before but she really can't explain it to Tia. — Courtney Zuehsow of Garrett
+++
Grandmother Vi Wysong of Wawaka overheard this conversation. Miles, 4, said, “I’m singing in my head. Listen." Maria, 6, replied, “I can’t hear anything.” Miles said, ”That’s because I’m singing in my head.”
Here are more stories from Vi. The World Track & Field Championships have been showing on television. Phillip, who is proud of just turning 4, and his grandfather, Phil Wysong, were talking about racing. “I’m the fastest one in the world,” Phillip announced with a smile. “How do you know that?” Grandfather Phil asked. “Because!" Phillip said firmly. And then he held up four fingers prominently to show he is 4 years old! "There is nothing like the confidence of a child who recently turned 4 years old, just coming into his own," Vi said.
You know a child is 2 when the first word of every answer always is “No!” For example:
Carolynn: ”Mommy, I stuck.”
Jen: “Do you need help?”
Carolynn: “No! I need help!”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
