During a recent family vacation, Alessandra, 6, decided to write her first book while the adults were playing cards. This is the first page. I don't know if she wrote more, but this is what she had so far: "Alessandra's guide of how to be annoying. Click a pen when someone is talking. Whining. Get a drink with a straw and fake drink and go to someone and say ahhhhhhh." Thank you to Vi Wysong, her maternal grandmother, for sharing this. If those are the worst ways that Alessandra knows how to be annoying, I would say she is practically perfect!