The math involved with COVID-19 transmission rates varies greatly around the globe. But for Aaron Edwards, a math teacher, the transmission math is easy. His transmission rate was 1. He infected his wife, Jen, a physical therapy assistant. Their three children — Ella, 14; Silas, 10; and Evelyn, 6 — stayed healthy.
A math teacher and coach at East Noble High School, Aaron caught COVID at school last month and had it mostly during the Christmas break.
Aaron’s infection was mild, and he was back to normal in about 10 days. But Jen’s experience with the virus was more serious, and she is still dealing with lingering side effects.
“I contracted it at school,” Aaron told me in an email interview. “And based on contact tracing, we were relieved to learn that I only passed it on to one person (Jen), and Jen didn’t pass it to anyone. Our primary concern since the beginning of the pandemic was to not be a conduit for the virus to pass on to others.”
But the Edwards family found a silver lining. “In order to protect more vulnerable folks during the pandemic, we have been careful to follow health guidelines, especially related to distance from the elderly,” Aaron explained. “One of the biggest impacts this had on us personally was the decision to keep our distance from parents and grandparents.”
A silver lining of recovering from COVID was the new ability to visit parents — and Aaron’s 102-year-old grandmother — for the first time since March.
Here is the rest of my “How’s it going?” email with the Kendallville family.
What have been the challenges of COVID-19?
Probably our main challenge was distancing from parents and grandparents. Beyond that, there was a challenging period of time when Jen was reassigned to the hospital to work in a support role with COVID patients, and also the kids missing so much of the school year last spring.
It was nice to be able to get home projects done and take family walks during the quarantine last spring, but none of that is any consolation for the loss of human connection and loss of in-person school and sports last spring.
Do you want to get the vaccine? If so, do you know when that might be?
As a health care worker, Jen was scheduled to get the vaccine back in December on the very day she tested positive for the virus. Obviously her vaccine was delayed. As a result of contracting the virus, we expect that we are not eligible to get the vaccine for a period of months but we will proceed when we become eligible.
How is Omer doing? (Omer is the AFS/YES student they hosted last year.)
We hear from Omer regularly. Upon his return to Turkey, he did not return to in-person education; he is focusing on studying for his university entrance exams. In October, his city of Izmir was hit with a massive earthquake that killed over a hundred and left more than 15,000 homeless. Omer’s family felt the shaking, but they and their home are fine. He looks forward to entering university next fall after such a long period of time in limbo.
How are things going in the schools?
I say this as an East Noble parent, teacher and coach: I am personally glad that East Noble School Corp. has been able to maintain in-person schooling this year, and that we have been able to offer sports again for our student-athletes.
Admittedly, this year has been quite different. Due to the necessity of physical distancing, students are in rows and there is less face-to-face collaboration between students. The high numbers of students in and out of quarantine, a result of positive cases and contact tracing, also continues to be a challenge for both students and teachers.
But this is clearly preferable to shutting things down as they were last spring. In this challenging situation, teachers are adapting and students are thriving!
As a coach (boys tennis, boys basketball and girls tennis), I am so grateful that our student-athletes are able to compete again. Our spring athletes missed out on their entire season last year — a devastating reality for many who had spent time and energy preparing for seasons that were canceled. This year, our fall and winter sports have proceeded, albeit with precautions.
The gym feels a lot different during basketball games with no band and limits on fans. But I think there is a renewed sense of gratitude for the ability to compete. Our state and our school have done an excellent job of running high school sports during the pandemic.
All of this has not been without many challenges for staff, students and families. School staff are dealing with situations and taking personal risks right now that we could have never anticipated when we entered education. Staying open has come at a personal cost to many staff members and I wish the public understood that the public’s willingness to follow health guidelines has a very real and immediate impact on the situation in our schools.
Can you think of more ways that math is involved with COVID-19?
In a lot of the push back I’ve seen to public health guidelines, there exists a real misunderstanding of probabilities. Unless a guideline is 100% effective, it is regarded by many as useless.
Most people understand that seat belts and airbags will not guarantee their safety on the highway, but they accept these measures because they increase the probability of safety. Similarly, masks and distancing will not guarantee protection from the transmission of COVID, but any change in the transmission rates has a significant compounding effect over time.
So take it from a man who understands numbers: Your willingness to follow COVID-19 health guidelines helps our schools to stay open.
