How rare are serious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines?
Simply put, far rarer than serious adverse effects from COVID-19 infection.
In my ongoing fight against disinformation, misinformation and missing information with anti-vaxx types, I had the opportunity to crunch some numbers again.
This came up on one of the latest posts to the KPC News page, about East Noble going mask-optional for the 2021-22 school year.
In response to one of our ardent left-wing commenters who claimed "They don't care about the well-being of kids," which is unfair and, based on current situation, arguably wrong, one person posted a link to a story from the Children's Health Defense, claiming "Latest CDC VAERS Data Show Reported Injuries Surpass 11,000 in Ages 12 to 17 Following COVID Vaccines."
First, Children's Health Defense is a known anti-vaccine platform. It's not a good source of information. While in most cases the data being cited is accurate, the presentation of it often lacks context or is simply presented in a matter that is misleading at best, flat wrong at worst.
Perfect example, in the cited story above, the "injuries" it is citing is a catch-all term for any and all adverse effects, including things like fever or fatigue that would really stretch any reasonable definition of the word "injury."
The site is great if you think vaccines are a government bioweapon plot to kill off 70% of the population for reasons that are never explained because they're beyond any reasonable explanation, but other than that, I'd suggest it be ignored.
As mentioned above, their data lacks context.
So, here's that context:
CDH cites the latest numbers from the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, which collects voluntary reports of adverse effects from vaccines.
Two quick and notable caveats: 1) VAERS is a voluntary reporting system and anyone can submit a report, including vaccine manufacturers, health providers or even you or me, and those reports may or may not be complete, accurate or real. 2) An effect reported to VAERS does not necessarily mean there is a direct causal link from vaccine to that effect. It may, although it would require more investigation.
CDH cites 6,113 deaths logged to COVID-19 vaccines. That sounds like a lot, and it is, but then, with context, that's on 316.1 million doses. Divided by two as a rough estimate (since most people get two doses), that's 158.05 million Americans of any and all ages 12 and older.
That would be a known-patient death rate of 0.0039%, about 4 per 100,000.
By comparison, Indiana has had 3,339 deaths from COVID-19 out of 752,699 cases of Hoosiers of any age. That's a known-case death rate of 1.78%, a rate 456 times higher than the possible death rate from vaccines, if every single one of those 6,113 deaths reported to VAERS was found to be a direct link to the shot.
"The known case death rate needs divided up into age groups and you know it," one commenter noted.
I do know it, while also noting that the alleged deaths from vaccines should also be broken down by age group, which CDH didn't do because why would they, it might be good information for people, so I did it:
Of those 6,113 deaths cited to VAERS, CDH notes that nine (9) of those were reports of vaccine recipients 12-17 years old. That's 0.15% of of the total VAERS deaths.
I can't find an up-to-date total on how many 12-17 year olds have been vaccinated nationwide to this point.
For extremely rough estimation efforts, as of May, about a week after adolescents 12-17 were green-lighted for shots, there were 600,000 12-15 year olds who received vaccines.
If we ignore that the number would be greater now and also that does not account for 16 and 17 year olds, nine deaths among 600,000 vaccinated would be a rate of .0015% — 1.5 per 100,000 — less than half the all-ages rate mentioned above. Real incidence would be lower, obviously, since we know the number of vaccinated persons is higher than 600,000.
As for deaths from COVID-19, in Indiana, with approximately 13 deaths in over 115,000 cases among those under 20, that known-case death rate for youth is about 0.01%
That's small, but that risk is still 10 times larger than the incomplete vaccine death incidence rate calculated above.
As Noble County's public health nurse stated recently, when people consider the risks of vaccines — and there are risks, same as with any medication or medical procedure — they often don't think of or disregard the adverse effects possible of the disease you're trying to prevent.
There is a difference between actively choosing to take that risk by getting a vaccine and chancing the risk of a disease that you may or may not contract. But you have to recognize that not getting a vaccine opens you up to potential risks if you do contract the disease and, statistically, the risks of adverse effects related to that disease are greater than those you might face from taking a shot.
I mean, that's why vaccines were invented in the first place, as a better alternative from, you know, contracting a communicable disease.
Granted, some people may look at a risk of 1 in 100,000 and think "I don't want to take that risk." That's valid, although it's worth noting that people take greater risks than that every day and most people would shrug at that small of a risk.
But what's not valid is the notion that vaccines are more dangerous than the disease.
That's simply not supported by the numbers.
