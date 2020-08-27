I was looking through my files, and found this past research.
This information is surely apt, if not more timely, in today’s climate ...
It’s tough these days without being influenced by the myriad of negative and disheartening news reports. I recently noticed a story about the dangers of using conditioner in your hair following a nuclear bomb blast. (Apparently, it helps the fallout bind to your strands of hair, good to know.) This made me question the combinations of beer with nuclear reactions. And, lucky for me, the United States Department of Defense was ready with the answers. No, really!
Thanks to the wonderful article, published in 2012, written by Alex Wellerstein on the blog Restricted Data, this information is available. Operation Teapot was a series of nuclear bomb tests run from February through May 1955, which included Apple I and Apple II bomb tests, designed to find the effects of the bomb and radiation on consumer items and a mock village, complete with mannequins. The tests were conducted with both the Can Manufacturers Institute and Glass Container Manufacturers Institute.
Bottles and cans of beer, pop and carbonated water were placed at different intervals, from .2 miles to 2 miles from ground zero. At the closest location, the bottles and cans were buried into the ground, the further distances, the bottles and cans were placed loose on the floor, in refrigerators, on kitchen shelves and on basement shelves.
The results of these tests were quite amazing. Both the bottles and cans had a high survival rate, most of the damage incurred was from projectiles within their surrounding and not from the bomb blast itself. At the point it became safe to recover the samples, tests determined that the packages closest to ground zero had much radioactivity, but was “well within the permissible limits for emergency use.” The liquid itself was shielded by the containers and as less radioactive.
The report went on to state’ “Immediate taste tests indicated that the beverages, both beer and soft drinks, were still of commercial quality, although there was evidence of a slight flavor change in some of the products exposed at 1,270 feet (.2 miles) from Ground Zero. Those farther away showed no change.” This begs the question, who is the unfortunate soul whose job it is to drink freshly nuked beer?
Laboratory tests followed for “carefully controlled taste-testing.” The testing yielded opinions ranging from “commercial quality” to “aged” and “definitely off.” The consensus was that as an emergency source of potable beverage, these passed the test.
Perhaps, most shockingly, the report continued to speculate the commercial viability of the beer, should a warehouse be within the blast zone. It states that “ultimate usage of the beverages beyond the emergency utility would likely be subject to review of the taste before return to commercial distribution.” The idea that your post-apocalyptic liquor store is still a good place to sell nuclear bomb blasted beer, if the taste is only marginally damaged, is laughable.
I suppose that the real lesson from all of this work done by the Department of Defense, Food and Drug Administration, Federal Civil Defense Administration and the Glass and Can Manufacturers Institutes, is that having that extra six-pack in the refrigerator or a spare 12-pack in the basement is not only good planning, it’s good for America, too. Protect yourself and your loved ones and pick up a six-pack today.
