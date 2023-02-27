I wanted to clear up a misconception people have about big capital projects.
On Friday, we received a new letter to the editor in the ongoing back-and-forth between solar energy proponents and opponents in DeKalb County.
The writer says one thing anti-solar people aren't considering are the huge tax windfalls the county will receive, possibly as high as $90 million total.
First off, those numbers sound really high to me. Rural tax rates are typically under $2 per $100 of assessed value (2%) so to generate $30 million in taxes you'd have to have to add $4.5 billion in new AV.
Second, that's not how local government taxation works.
This is actually a pretty big misconception that you hear all the time.
"This new factory expansion will bring in $XX,XXX in new annual taxes!" or "This change at the state is going to cost local cities and towns thousands in taxes!"
Well, no, not really.
The key here is that taxes are levied, they're not just an open fountain of money.
Every year, during budget time, governments figure out their spending plans. They come up with a total of the money that they're going to need to fund services next year.
For example, in September 2022, Kendallville set a budget of $13.65 million in its property tax funds. Because the city doesn't have zero dollars in the bank, it only needs to raise a portion of that.
That's the money the city is planning to raise new is its "levy," which in its official 2023 budget order is $5.7 million.
This is the "budgeting process," where the city will set its spending plan, subtract cash on hand and then submit to the Indiana Department of Local Government its budget request.
This is an important, important distinction in the process.
The state is really the one that holds the purse strings over every county, city, town, school district, library, township, etc. Local governments can ask for whatever they want, but the state is ultimately the one that looks at all the numbers and decides what amount local governments actually get to impress upon their taxpayers.
During the Great Recession years, it wasn't uncommon for the DLGF to look at a budget and send it back saying it was too high and that the locality would need to slash more out of it to get it down to this acceptable number.
So why does this matter?
Basically, local governments only get to tax as much as the state determines they need.
If you drop a $300 million solar field into rural Jefferson County in Noble County, where solar firm Geenex has been looking, it doesn't mean that overlapping units suddenly get the Jefferson Township tax rate of $1.30 per $100 of assessed value, equaling $3.9 million. Nobody just walks into Central Noble schools and pops open a couple briefcases filled with stacks of cash and says "Congrats!"
Jefferson Township, Noble County, Central Noble schools and the Noble County Public Library would only get whatever their taxes were levied that year.
"So that's a rip then! The anti-solar people are right!"
Well, hold on there. Yes, a new development doesn't just immediately turn into big dollar-sign sacks of money overflowing all over the place. But what you get when you add a new big development like a solar field or a factory is you get new tax base.
You're adding assessed value, which is one of the components in the taxing process.
Your annual tax rates are determined by taking the tax levy that we talked about before and dividing it by the total assessed value in that unit. That give you your tax rate, which is then applied back to the individual assessed value of each property to determine that property's tax bill.
So, let's work this out.
Jefferson Township has a certified assessed value of about $169 million this year. It has a levy of just $86,501 (it's a township and townships don't do much in the modern day). $86,501 divided by $169 million and that's a tax rate of 6.06 cents per $100 of assessed value.
So, you then take that tax rate back. If you have $100,000 of farm acreage in Jefferson Township, you pay $60.6 in taxes to support the township.
Now, imagine Jefferson Township gets a $300 million solar field. The township's total AV jumps to $469 million. The school district's total AV jumps by $300 million. The Noble County government AV jumps by $300 million.
Now that $86,501 levy taken from $469 million results in in a tax rate of $1.84 cents per $100. That same farmer now only owes $18.40. Meanwhile, the solar owner who owns $300 million in solar field AV will pay $55,200 of the township's total $86,501 levy.
The governments don't "get" more taxes, but the increased tax base drives down tax rates for everyone — a lot for the people who live in the same township, less for the people who live in the same overlapping school district, and a little bit for everyone in the county — because the development adds AV that is used in everyone's calcs.
Governments still get what they need, but taxpayers pay less.
Now, none of that is to say that the government's couldn't get more tax dollars and fund new services.
The difference is that they'd have to ask the state and say, "Look, our tax base has increased sharply since last year due to this new solar project, so we want to grow our levy more than what the annual growth quotient is so we can fund X, Y and Z."
The state can then look at those numbers and go, "Yeah, you've got the tax base to support this new, bigger levy, so we'll allow it."
AV growth from new development is great, because it can either lower tax rates for property owners or create a wider base to allow a government to increase its levy and fund new services. Or, depending on the size of the AV jump, it can actually do a little of both.
But it's not automatic.
It's not as simple as piles of new cash showing up at the county courthouse or the school administration building.
