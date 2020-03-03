Among the coupons in my Sunday newspaper was a buy-one-get-one-free for hygiene products branded “Love, Beauty and Planet.”
The company’s web site says, “We want to help make a little difference towards a happier, less wasteful planet, with every shower. Our approach is a holistic one, encompassing the entire product life cycle and beyond. We’ve given careful thought to our ingredients, product packaging and social partnerships. We call it our passionate journey of #smallactsoflove, and we’re just getting started.”
I am falling in love — not just with the product line but with its theory that consumers are interested in love and nature. As current federal policy encroaches on and threatens national parks and public lands and loosens environmental protections, it is nice to see a population interested in being responsible.
The Love, Beauty and Planet lotion, skin cleanser and deodorant are vegan and use ethically sourced fragrance extract.
“Our collections are infused with natural ingredients like organic coconut oil and murumuru butter. We are committed to sourcing high quality ingredients but responsibly. We also make our products vegan and never test on animals. We skip the silicones, parabens and dyes too,” says the web site. The hair conditioners are promised to rinse out fast, saving water, and the bottles are made of post-consumer recycled plastic. And, the company vows to continue to try to improve on its environmental efforts.
Along with the more common shampoo and conditioner in a plastic cylinder, Love, Beauty and Planet sells a shampoo bar and a shampoo-and-conditioner-in-one bar. The beauty of a bar is eliminating the hard plastic bottle, which will either become part of the burgeoning recycling process or get landfilled along with the 100 million plastic utensils used every day by people in the United States.
Plastic utensils can be eliminated by learning to embrace their forebearers — the washable metal spoon and fork.
The Love, Beauty and Planet deodorant products come in a plastic oval cylinder that rolls a bar of product up on a plastic pedestal. Most deodorant comes that way.
However, it does not have to.
“In the 1910s deodorants and antiperspirants were relatively new inventions. The first deodorant, which kills odor-producing bacteria, was called Mum and had been trademarked in 1888, while the first antiperspirant, which thwarts both sweat-production and bacterial growth, was called Everdry and launched in 1903,” says an Aug. 2, 2012 article in Smithsonian Magazine.
Deodorant did not catch on quickly, with people tending to stick with what they were used to: a lot of perfume and cotton pads placed in damp places to absorb the sweat.
One hundred years later, the deodorant and antiperspirant industry is worth $18 billion, says the article, due in large part to marketing efforts for a product called Odorono in the early 1900s that convinced American women they would stink and be socially chastised if they did not wear deodorant.
Mum was introduced and patented by an inventor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Edna Murphey, says Wikipedia. It was a cream that one applied with one’s fingers.
Does that make you say “ew?”
As in “Ew, I don’t want to touch my gross, stinky armpit.”
Is it possible you’ve been taught armpits are gross and stinky despite the fact that they are just another part of your beautiful body?
If we could do away with the plastic container we think deodorant has to come in, we might be able to take the next step in caring for the planet.
There are a variety of homemade deodorant recipes out there. I tried a recipe I found at pronounceskincare.com. It does not use baking soda, which may irritate some people’s skin.
“Many deodorants (even those that claim to be ‘all-natural’) contain aluminum and/or aluminum derivatives,” says the web site, which also eschews parabens — chemicals used as artificial preservatives in cosmetic and body care products.
The recipe published by Pronounce Skin Care incorporates a few ingredients other homemade deodorants do not, such as shea butter and beeswax. Since I happened to have a little beeswax around, I sprang for the other ingredients and made a double batch of the deodorant. I scented it with lavender and patchouli oil.
I like it. It smells good. It has a nice texture. It works.
The ingredients are for the most part food-quality. I once read you shouldn’t put anything on your skin that you would not eat.
I put my deodorant in two 4-ounce glass mason jars. It can be stored for a long period of time and when it is gone, the jar and its lid can be washed and reused. Nothing goes in the trash.
Here are the ingredients:
• Coconut oil
• Shea butter
• Carrier oil like almond oil
• Beeswax
• Arrowroot powder
• Diatomaceous earth, food grade
• Vitamin E oil
• Essential oils
The oils, shea butter and beeswax are melted together with a double boiler then the other ingredients are added. Go to the web site to get the exact recipe; it is in grams instead of the cups and tablespoons I am used to, so it took a bit of math and estimating.
My concoction is a luxurious suede color. I have been using it for about a month and have gone through about a third of a 4-ounce mason jar.
