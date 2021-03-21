KENDALLVILLE — An Albion man who allegedly fought with police for approximately 20 minutes following a traffic stop in Ligonier topped this week’s most-read chart.
Fidel A. Murillo, 25, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, was arrested and charged with five felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tanner Lock was treated at Parkview Noble Hospital following the incident and was released. He suffered scrapes to his hands and bruises to his face. A news release said Lock was struck in the face multiple times as he tried to take Murillo into custody.
Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Les Ware and Patrolman Michael Houser also suffered minor injuries. Ware suffered scrapes and bruises to his hands. Houser suffered pain and swelling to his head. Indiana State Trooper Richard Williams was allegedly spit on during the encounter.
The story hit nearly 2,500 views as crime stories once again proved to be popular during the week of March 11-17:
1) Albion man arrested after fight with police — 2,464 pageviews
2) KPD arrests sword-carrying Garrett woman after high-speed pursuit — 2,382 pageviews
3) Judge rejects plea from second man in alleged Albion gas station robbery — 1,667 pageviews
4) Child Tax Credit increase could be a boon to northeast Indiana — 1,416 pageviews
5) Woman faces charges after found in shop cleaning — 1,197 pageviews (17,101 total)
6) Klan group plans gathering in Auburn — 1,150 pageviews (8,962 total)
7) River Spencer (obituary) — 1,140 pageviews
8) Police shut down interstate, respond to suicide threat — 933 pageviews
9) Indiana Homeland Security urges families to plan for severe weather — 878 pageviews
10) Butler woman wins $250,000 in scratch-off — 876 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about an increase to the Child Tax Credit, a story about a samurai-sword-wielding woman and a reminder about safe burning after a rash of grass fires were the top posts of the week:
March 14: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Many people, including those who it impacts most, are not aware of the expanded Child Tax Credit that was signed into law by President Biden as part of the American Resuce Plan on Thursday — 5,660 people reached, 15 reactions, 11 shares, 28 comments
March 17: (Shared from the News Sun) Police run into weapons from time to time in their line of work, just usually not this kind — 4,837 people reached, 38 reactions, 66 shares, eight comments
March 11: (Shared from the News Sun) After more than two dozen grass fire calls this week, local firefighters were reminding residents about fire safety — 4,219 people reached, 10 reations, 26 shares, four comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the tax credit story, some local DeKalb grads winning a national wheelchair basketball title, and a police call involving a samurai sword were the top postsof the week:
March 14: (The Herald Republican) The expanded Child Tax Credit, part of the American Rescue Plan, could be a big deal for northeast Indiana and beyond — 6,517 people reached, 87 reactions, 17 shares, 45 comments.
March 17: (The Star) DeKalb grads are national champions — 337 people reached, 217 reactions, 12 shares, 28 comments
March 17: (The News Sun) A woman allegedly brandishing a samurai sword during a domestic call hopped in a car and led police on a high-speed chase before being arrested — 5,657 people reached, 185 reactions, 113 shares, 66 comments
