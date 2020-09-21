On Friday, my coworker came to me as our newsroom COVID-19 expert to ask a question her mom had — What kind of risk do people face from touching stuff that other people may have touched, like at the grocery store?
That's a good question, and one I don't know that I've expressly written about on the news side. Since I'm on vacation this week (five days break after six months of crazy work around here, woo!) I figured I'd just quickly tackle that in a column instead.
First, how does COVID-19 spread? We know the primarily route of transmission is via respiratory droplets expelled when a person breathes, talks, laugh, coughs, sneezes, etc. In an infected person, these liquid droplets would contain viral cells that could potentially infect the next person.
A quick pause here to remind people of this as it comes up regarding masks — yes, individual viral cells are much smaller than the weave of a cloth mask. But people don't just go around breathe out individual virus cells like a plume of smoke. The main way that a virus cell gets from Person A to Person B is hitching a ride in a much large liquid particle.
So because viral cells are riding in these fluids, touch contamination is a possibility. A person who is actively infectious could leave behind the virus on surfaces that they come into contact with.
So, do you need to be hyper wary about every single thing you touch or every surface everywhere?
The answer that we've seen so far is, no. While viral transmission via touch contamination is possible, it has shown to be less prevalent than by other routes.
The best way to protect yourself against infection via touch contamination are:
1) Try to reduce the amount of things you touch.
2) Try to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth as much as possible.
3) Wash your hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer after you're done touching stuff.
So while touch is one possible route, what we know is that the most common way people get infected is by spending long periods of time in close proximity to people who are sick.
To visualize, sitting next to someone at church is inherently more risking than, say, passing someone in a grocery store aisle or touching a doorknob.
Why is that? It's basically a matter of viral loading, by which I mean the amount of viral cells you can possibly be exposed to.
Humans come into contact with all kinds of external pathogens every day and we have an immune system that is there to identify and attack these foreign cells.
Think of your immune system like your own police force. They're pretty effective day to day at responding to accidents, investigating crimes and stopping bad guys because those events are isolated and spread out and there's sufficient force to respond. But then in the situation of a massive protest that turns unruly or a riot, when you get a lot of people causing mayhem at once, you may find your local police force is too small or too concentrated in one place to be effective.
When that riot happens and building start on fire, well, that's like when your body catches fire with a fever.
The best way to avoid getting sick — whether it's COVID-19 or really any infectious disease — is to limit your exposure to a source of that illness. Your body may be capable of fighting off a small invasion, but if too much comes in an replicates too fast for your immune system to handle it, you're going to get sick.
The combination of time plus proximity vastly increases the probability that you're taking in more of those harmful pathogens. If you're sitting next to someone who is sick talking for a half hour, the chances that you've inhaled viral cells they're exhaling is far higher that if you happen to pass a sick person for two seconds in the store.
Likewise, this is the main concept behind why you're asked to wear a mask in public. A cloth mask doesn't totally stop spread of the virus. It's a method of source control, to try to catch as many of those large liquid droplets that you may expel from your nose and mouth. It's not going to catch all of them, but it may help catch some of them, thereby reducing the salvo of virus you may be launching at someone else.
There's been some discussion about whether masks may actually be beneficial to the wearer too, with some studies showing that people who wear masks religiously get less sick if they do get infected than people who don't. This may be due to the mask reducing the amount of virus they're taking in when exposed.
To summarize, this is why wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing are the recommended public health measures everyone can do.
They're not, in and of themselves, a cure to coronavirus. They'll never completely stop the virus. However, by reducing the potential spread as much as possible, when conducted in large percentages they can have an overall positive effect.
Anyone interested in more information about your potential risk and ways to mitigate it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/going-out.html.
