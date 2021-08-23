The Garby Boys and Mommy are back with a brand new adventure — The Mystery of the Missing Important Documents.
You may remember past Garby Boys and Mommy mysteries including The Mystery of the Missing Pacifier (Mommy solved it, finding the pacifier on second inspection deeper inside the inside of the couch) and The Mystery of the Bump in the Night (which I now believe was probably a raccoon in our attic that shredded a hole around a vent pipe that caused a leak in our roof in the spring).
This is an extra infuriating and also an extra dire mystery though.
Ashley is going to be starting a new job here at the end of the month and in order to add me to an insurance plan — I receive health coverage through the paper but she usually adds me on a dental plan with her jobs — the employer requests a copy of our marriage license in order to prove we're married, I guess.
No problem! A marriage license is an important document, the kind you keep in a safe place along with things like birth certificates and Social Security cards, etc.
So Ashley went to look in our fireproof file cabinet in our office. Opened the drawers and looked through the piles of documents in there. No marriage license.
So she went upstairs to my old desk, in the center drawer where we had an "important documents" file folder where we kept stuff like that prior to us getting that file cabinet when we moved into our house in 2016. Opened the drawer and opened the folder. No marriage license.
And so started The Mystery of the Missing Important Documents.
The Garby Boys and Mommy began searching the house more widely. I was informed that it was in a large white envelope, which should make it easier to find since something that big is harder to lose, right? So you'd think.
My memory is terrible as it is, so I'm not sure where our marriage license was located when we lived in Portland, then Greenwood, then our apartment in Fort Wayne before moving into our house in May 2016, which is when we got the file cabinet. The obvious answer would be in the important documents folder, because it's an important document. But apparently not.
We returned back to the desk to check the drawer again. While there is still some important stuff in there as well as some non-important stuff, the important documents folder is empty.
While discussing the empty folder, we also realized that more than our marriage license is missing. Our passports (both expired) and the title documents for our two cars are also both MIA.
We last needed our marriage license probably in 2016 when we were buying our house. Our passports were last used in 2015, when we traveled to Mexico on vacation.
Ashley said the folder is empty because she took the important documents downstairs to the file cabinet, because in case there was ever a fire, the cabinet should survive while my 100-year-old wooden desk would likely not.
I'm not calling her a liar or mistaken, because her story checks out. Our birth certificates and Social Security cards are in the file cabinet, when they used to be located upstairs in the desk.
So I began a more thorough search of the file cabinet. Of the four drawers, three have stuff in them, broken down roughly into the following categories:
• Top drawer, home documents like manuals for appliances, home purchase documents, homeowners insurance information, etc.
• Second drawer, personal documents, like birth certificates and Social Security cards. Ashley also filled this drawer with other miscellaneous documents like old bills, health insurance and 401K statements and the like.
• Third drawer, Luke stuff, like drawings and stuff he made at daycare. Most of this will probably end up in the trash some day, but for now it's a place to store all the stuff I can't bring myself to pitch right now.
I began searching, going through the piles of papers and throwing out documents we didn't really need any more, like manuals for the furnace and fridge we no longer have and old bank statements and insurance papers. After about an hour sorting through all that stuff, nothing.
I even took out the drawers to check to make sure it hadn't fallen through, which did turn up some stuff in the very bottom but not anything we were looking for.
No marriage license. No passports. No car titles.
We launched a wider search. Upstairs desk, nothing. Office desk, nothing. Bedroom closet — drawers and boxes and bags — nothing. Dressers and nightstands, nothing. Guest bedroom and closet, nothing. Closets in Luke's room, nothing. Office bookshelf, Rubbermaid containers and other boxes, nothing. Living room, nothing. Hall closet, nothing. Rubbermaids in the garage attic, nothing. I even checked closets and under sinks in bathrooms on the off chance it randomly ended up there and, of course, nothing.
I can only come to two possible outcomes, both of which are equally bad:
A) We threw out our marriage license, passports and car titles — which doesn't make any sense because we don't blindly throw away stuff and we would obviously have looked at and not chucked something so important.
B) Someone broke into our house and stole them — which doesn't make sense because while personal information can be useful, these aren't exactly the kind of documents worth stealing and nothing else that actually is valuable like computers, video game systems, checkbooks, spare credit cards and change containers were stolen.
Or, I suppose, Option C — they're still somewhere in the house, somewhere so random that we can't locate them. But where and, if they are in some unusual spot, it would raise the question, why?
Right now, it remains unsolved.
I hate these mysteries.
