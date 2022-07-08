Vi and various family members were picking at Mast’s strawberry farm in Wawaka when grandson Miles, 4, began a conversation with an older gentleman in the next row. Suddenly, Miles exclaimed with surprise, “You are missing a tooth!” Before Vi could intervene or apologize the kind man replied,”Yes, I lost a tooth.” “Well,” Miles asked happily, “What did you get for it?” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Miles) of Wawaka
Vi learned that when Miles said, “My mom is not very bad at throwing a hula hoop into a bucket” he meant, “My mom is pretty good at Frisbee golf!”
Driving with their grandchildren, they passed an accident, with emergency vehicles. Miles spoke up from the back: ”Once that happened and then we had to stop, and then they made us take a shortcut — but it wasn’t shorter!”
+++
My sister Sally Stolz of Rockville, Maryland, is the grandmother (“Oma”) of Obi, 3, and Piper, 2. One morning Obi and Piper stopped by for a short visit. After playing for a while they went upstairs to Sally and Richard’s bedroom to read some stories. Piper and Sally sat in the chair and Obi sat on the arm of the chair as Sally was reading, when all of a sudden Obi looked at the other end of the bedroom, where the desk is. “ Oma ... look at that!” he said.
“That orchid?” Sally asked.
“That is a mess.” Obi said, ignoring Sally’s question and pointing to the chaos on her desk.
Sally agreed it was a mess.
“And you made the mess,” he said.
So Sally promised him that as soon as he and Piper went home she would start cleaning up the mess. That seemed to satisfy him.
(Sally thinks he has been well trained to “take responsibility for your own mess and clean it up.” And he also may have been wanting to make sure he wasn’t blamed for the mess!)
+++
The grandson of an area resident sent this text to his dad: “In case I find another bee in the basement where is the weed killer so I’m not going to war with it with a shoe and OFF.”
+++
Sara often told people, “I’m 5 but I’m the size of a 7 year-old.” One of Vi’s granddaughters, Alessandra, is known for saying, “I’m 7 and I read chapter books.”
+++
A northeastern Indiana family was at the lake celebrating a birthday. A 6-year-old granddaughter, who is very petite, enjoyed two generous portions of her favorite lunch; then with a big plate of ice cream cake she walked past a family member. “I’m going to have to do number two twice today!” she whispered.
+++
Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
