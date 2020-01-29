(Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a two-part column written by reporter Matt Getts. The second installment will be Feb. 5. On Dec. 12, Getts had his right hip replaced. The hip became infected and on Jan. 4, a surgeon removed all of the readily available hardware and replaced it with new. The inflection was also flushed out. Since then, Getts has been giving himself twice-daily IV infusions into a PICC line installed in his right arm. Unable to drive and unsafe to walk with a cane on snow or ice, Getts quickly grew restless. Soon cabin fever set in.)
The only fly in the ointment is the operation did not have a name.
Fresh off two “operations” organized by others, including a hip replacement and a second to open me back up when the new hip became infected, my days have become morbidly routine:
7 a.m. — Move one room away to kitchen to give myself my morning antibiotic infusion through a PICC line inserted into my upper arm.
7:35 a.m. — Remove tape around 17 ½-cm incision. After weeks of having the wound taped, the soft flesh of my upper thigh has become so tender that each tape removal feels like a layer of skin is being removed. Examine wound, looking for signs the infection is abating or hanging in there. Having no medical treatment, this is pointless.
8 a.m. — Pray.
8:30 a.m. — Type in overnight bookings from the Noble County Jail which continue to be sent to my work computer.
9:15 a.m. — Now here comes the exciting part. Do I move to the TV room, one room away, to play video games with the 19-year-old boy who is looking for work? Dare I go to the living room, which is two rooms away, to read? Or will I stay in bed and read?
Talk about your exciting options.
11 a.m. — No matter where I am at or what I am doing, it becomes uncomfortable doing it for any length of time, so around now is when I take a nap.
Noon — Lunch, courtesy of the World’s Greatest Fisherman or World’s Greatest Beautician.
12:30 — I get to make my thrilling 9:15 choices all over again.
3 p.m. — Repeat my 7 a.m. infusion process
3:35 p.m. – Repeat my 9:15 choices and pray I don’t get dizzy from the head spinning variety at my fingertips
Most days, the World’s Greatest Fisherman and the World’s Great Beautician are my sole companions, along with the boy.
5:30 p.m. — Waiting on the couch for the World’s Greatest Fisherman to return from picking the 16-year-old girl up from practice. I have driven once in six weeks. Since this is normally the only fresh face I will see all day, I am super excited to see my daughter.
She generally gives me a small wave or an eye roll, depending on how her day has gone, as she cruises past me to head to the living room to do her homework.
6:30 p.m. — Supper
7 p.m. — Ask the girl and the boy to join me for a game of cards, but generally am stuck with my 9:15 a.m. options again.
9 p.m. — Shower. Not as simple as it sounds. First another layer of flesh has to be removed. Then the area around my intravenous line gets a wrapping of saran wrap and then cling wrap. Then the edges are taped to keep any water from getting to the line.
Imagine showering holding your right arm high into the air the entire time. It is the perfect pose for cleaning your right arm pit, but is otherwise a delaying factor in the entire process.
9:45 p.m. — Set up for day’s third infusion.
10 p.m. Infusion No. 3.
10:30 p.m. — Bedtime.
This. This is my life. Day after day. Week after week.
After more than six weeks, I have moved past cabin fever and into delirium.
Enter my one new factor, who has brightened my days sporadically with visits from her country home in Kosciusko County.
Enter the Co-conspirator. And she had a plan.
But we would have to sneak passed the World’s Greatest Beautician first.
MATT GETTS writes an occasional column for this newspaper. He can be reached via email at mgetts@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.