There’s a serious problem in sports and I don’t see it getting better.
It’s how we treat officials. It’s embarrassing. It’s wrong and it’s time to go.
I get that we get fired up. I really do. But, really, do we really have to push it to the level of abuse.
I see a lot of games in a lot of sports from high school to the pros. Who knows how many games. It’s a lot. It’s in the thousands for sure.
Not much surprises me anymore. A recent game did.
About a quarter and a half into a high school basketball game. A fan yells out “That’s a horrible call. That’s unbelievable.”
The official, yells back.
Seriously.
He hollered back while the game was going on. “Of course it’s a bad call, because I called it on the blue team.”
My mouth dropped. Stunned fans looked at each other. Did that just happen.
You bet your sweet Bippy it did.
There’s no excuse. Absolutely no justification. If we expect players and coaches to adhere to a standard.
Unruly fans will be dealt with.
So, the officials have to be blameless. They have to be above any hint of a blemish.
If the referee can’t keep his cool, who else is going to.
I get why it happened. He reached a boiling point. His fuse is so short he’s going to go off. But, he can’t. He’s the integrity of the game.
He should have been relieved of his job, at least for that game. Obviously he wasn’t in the right mindset.
But before we start adding to the laundry list of things to blame the officials, we have to blame ourselves.
I mean, seriously.
As a society, we are struggling to have open, fair, honest discussions on scores of topics. Our national leaders can’t compromise.
Everyone has to be right. They other guy can’t make a mistake. We jump on it. It’s a game of “What do I deserve?”
How about the basics. Respect. Slow-tempered reason. Letting people do their jobs with some level of patience and grace.
How about we slow down when we drive? Lay off the horn when someone is slow at the stop light. And of course, get off our phones, a little more.
Really, it’s not a sports problem. It is a me problem.
We can’t compromise, we can’t empathize and we can’t give someone a break without feeling like we are losing.
Here’s what I think.
It’s time we relax. Games are supposed to be a pastime. They are suppose to train people physically, and of course mentally. Why don’t we start to understand it’s time we focus on the kids and remember almost everyone at the game in any official capacity is there FOR the kids. Even the officials. They aren’t pros. They make mistakes.
Need I remind you, even if the officials struggle, your team, your players, your coaches still have a game to play. Few games really ever are determined by an official... and if they are, your team should never let something else impact their play.
It’s okay to be wrong, they’ll be corrected. There are people who do just that, the monitor and review officials. Ideally, they’ll do the right thing. Coaches and athletic directors make observations as well.
And I’m not even saying stop vocalizing. I’m asking, relax. Enjoy the game. Enjoy time with your friends.
It’s about the kids. Isn’t it?
DEAN JACKSON is a contributing sports reporter for KPC Media Group. His email address is deanmjackson1@gmail.com, and he is on Twitter at @DeanofJacksons.
