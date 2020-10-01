When I found out recently that a longtime friend of ours was a census worker, I immediately asked, “How’s it going?”
Donna Conrad of Kendallville replied in her characteristically energetic style, “Good to the finish!”
Here are selections from my email conversation with Donna:
Why did you choose to work for the census?
I liked the idea of getting out and talking to people. It seemed like a great opportunity to work part-time. The flexibility made it possible to take care of our grandchildren two days a week, keep medical appointments, etc.
The census guidelines, masks and sanitizing solution that they provided helped me secure the information in a cautious way. I had determined to quit if I ever felt in danger, but that never happened.
When did you start?
I began my training on Aug. 5 and began making contacts Aug. 15. Our work in Noble County was completed quickly. Then I worked in Auburn, Angola, Elkhart, Goshen and other locations in surrounding counties because they were short of census enumerators.
I usually worked 20-25 hours a week when work was available.
I’m finished now because the remaining work is in Michigan, Atlanta, Illinois, New Jersey and other areas demanding travel, and I’m not interested in doing that.
My task was to record requested information into our census cell phone (such as) names, birth dates, ages, ethnicity, and race of persons living on the property on April 1, 2020.
Any surprises during your work?
Recently our local enumerators had a celebration gathering after we finished our work locally. The consensus of many enumerators was that many people had no idea what the census was, nor why it was important for us to gather the facts for an accurate count.
When I interviewed parents who didn’t speak English, often they would voluntarily have a child serve as an interpreter. That’s one reason I had a more successful contact rate in the afternoons and evenings when children were home from school.
Any uncomfortable or amusing incidents?
People were far more cooperative and helpful than I had expected. Only one man, who had no idea what the census was and was totally uninterested in learning, let me know that I was free to leave immediately. No one was nearly as rude as he was.
I never felt physically endangered and I never encountered any loose dogs, which was fine with me!
At the very end of each interview, people are asked their race and then are asked a second more specific question. When a person declared white and was asked if his ancestry was German, Italian, English, etc, he said “hillbilly.” We were taught to record whatever anyone said, so I wrote “hillbilly.” Actually there were several who listed that response.
How has the response rate been for this area?
Since our area had many census enumerators, we finished the process earlier than others. Overall the people I contacted were very helpful in supplying the necessary information. Neighbors who served as proxies when we were unable to contact addresses after multiple attempts significantly increased the accuracy of the census information.
Did your previous professions help provide you with skills for this job?
Having experience as a teacher helped me move forward with confidence when a person didn’t understand the census but was willing to learn. I had to explain the purpose of the census so that people were willing to cooperate. In the classroom, when I experienced something that wasn’t in the plans for the day, I had to flex and make things work. That also proved true with my census work.
As executive director at Life and Family Services, I had the opportunity to work with a wide diversity of people, and I learned to respect their differences and enjoy them for who they are. The same was true during my census work; I experienced many different ethnic groups, economic levels, and living conditions, and felt comfortable in all these various situations.
How is your family doing?
Our family is doing great!
Our older son Sean lives in Charlotte with his wife Brianna (Griebel) and son William who will be 5 in November. Sean’s an actuary, and Brianna is an interior designer who works from home.
Chris is a Parkview family physician who returned to Kendallville with his wife Drew (Tipton) and two sons three years ago. A third son was born in Kendallville and will be 2 this month.
The favorite days of the week for Ken and me are Tuesday and Wednesday because we get to care for our grandsons while Drew works as a school speech-language pathologist.
