After making my return during the basketball season, I’ve been itching for football season to roll around. I will do the same thing as I did for boys and girls basketball, and I will have my weekly power rankings every week during regular season (maybe into the postseason if enough teams advance).
I was watching last football season from afar (actually from a pasture in Ohio), so I think I have a good idea of who’s good around here.
Here’s my first power rankings for the 2019 football season.
No. 1 East Noble
2018 Record: 9-2, 7-0 NE8
If this feels like the easy pick to put a No. 1, you would be right. With what the Knights, ranked No. 12 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A preseason poll, return on both sides of the ball, they look to have another dominant season.
They have size and experience along the offensive and defensive lines, and the best quarterback in the KPC area in Bailey Parker, who might be a top-five player in northeast Indiana.
Get used to seeing East Noble in the power rankings. Now whether it drops at all depends on the results of Friday’s game at Plymouth and the game between No. 2 and No. 3 in my power poll this Friday in Waterloo.
No. 2 DeKalb
2018 Record: 5-5, 5-3 NE8
Count this bovine in on the hype for the Barons in 2019.
DeKalb returns a lot of talent and experience. The big question is how much depth is behind such a talented first unit on both sides of the ball.
If the Barons want to stay near the top of this power rankings, they can make a statement with a win over the team below them. Angola has won the last three season openers against the Barons, but this year feels like DeKalb’s best chance to start off the year 1-0.
No. 3 Angola
2018 Record: 12-1, 4-0 NECC Big
If you are a disgusted Hornet fan reading this and seeing your team is this far down the list, hear me out.
Angola, Class 4A, No. 5 in IFCA preseason poll, lost a lot from a very talented and deep 2018 team. Back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and regional championship appearances happened because this team was great on the defensive side of the ball. Only one team during the regular season scored more than 21 points the past two years. Last season’s defense pitched shutout after shutout, finishing with five total.
While seniors Cole Trick and Purdue commit Ryan Brandt are two great starting places for building back this unit, I still have concerns. Those can be answered this Friday against a bruising DeKalb offensive line.
No. 4 Churubusco
2018 Record: 9-2, 4-0 NECC Small.
The Eagles might be the hardest team to judge week-to-week in this power ranking. They come into this season as the No. 6 team in Class 1A, according to the IFCA Coaches Poll.
Churubusco has been able to run through the regular season without much resistance the last few years, but it has stumbled against more formidable competition in either South Adams or Adams Central in the sectional round.
There’s no question the Eagles have talent and lots of it, but they only play one team in this power poll (as of right now) during the regular season. There are a couple more worthy challengers this season compared to last year.
No. 5 West Noble
2018: 8-3, 2-2 NECC Big
The Chargers have arguably the best two-way player in the KPC area in Brandon Pruitt. As a junior, the Navy commit rushed for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he accumulated 90 tackles and 15 sacks.
Josh Gross is another name to keep an eye on this season. He, like Pruitt, is an impact player on both sides of the ball.
Starting the year off with a rivalry game always gets me excited. When the Chargers travel to Albion on Friday to take on Central Noble, there will be a combined 40-plus years of head coaching experience on the sidelines. The Cougars’ Trevor Tipton will start his 22nd year on Friday, while West Noble’s Monte Mawhorter will begin his 21st in Ligonier.
Others considered: Eastside, Central Noble and Garrett.
