In 1513 A.D., Fra Giovanni wrote, “I salute you! I can give you which you have not; but there is much, that, while I cannot give, you can take. The gloom of the world is but a shadow; behind it, yet, without read is joy. Take Joy.”
So, today, I reach out to you to also Take Joy, and yet I know it is not easy. I will be the first to acknowledge that, even with all the joyous melodies of the holidays. I know they are shadowed with much gloom as Giovanni once wrote.
The Solstice is coming up next week. It is the shortest amount of daylight of the year and the world will turn back to light. It will occur Tuesday, the 21st at 10:59 a.m. On this day, we in the northern hemisphere, will experience 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. I have always celebrated this day with much fanfare … a potluck, stories, poetry, rose petals around the old tree … and friends to gather and light the candles on my tree. Two years ago (almost) Kathy said to me, “I don’t think you will have any potlucks until the Solstice of 2021.” I was pretty much devastated by that thought. Now here we are awaiting celebrations and feeling the gloom of the virus (do I really have to write about that again?) upon us. What to do?
I want to share with you uplifting thoughts and ideas, as I am always good at that! I am letting the holidays sift slowly into my life. Yes, I got my tree. She is a beauty, fresh from the woods filling my house with the sweet scent of pine. I decorated her myself relishing each ornament, each spangle which comes out of the worn tubs holding the decorations. Whereas it is not the same as decorating with children, it is enough for me to Take Joy in the moment, in the present.
Local businesses will win most of my cash this season. I know there are things not possible to get locally, but do your best. All the small shops are open with shopkeepers lingering by the front door. It really is our job to keep shops and restaurants and movie theaters (go to the Brokaw!) open. It is our responsibility, mine included. Gift certificates are glorious!
If money is a bit tight, it is okay. Giving is not just about money. I know you are crafty, even if you do not think you are. Paint, draw, sketch, knit, bake, sew, anything will do! I know my own kitchen will be busy this week baking my grandmother’s sugar cookies and cooking up batches of strawberry jam. (I picked last summer and froze the berries just for this season!) Maybe you could put photos together, write a story or a poem.
Let’s chat about these long winter nights. How about organizing those photos or the kitchen spice cupboard. I know I have been procrastinating about both of those projects for a long time. Is your ukulele, guitar, piano gathering dust? Well, dust them off and play and sing.
Another custom I want in my own life is the reading of a book on Christmas Eve with a box of chocolate. Folks in Iceland have been following this tradition since World War II, when products were limited, except for paper. With plenty of paper, books were published and given as gifts. This tradition has continued, and isn’t it lovely?
As for me … I will bake and make jam. Maybe I can’t have a big potluck for the Solstice, but I will have a campfire and celebrate with stories and poetry as the firelight gleams off the faces of friends. In the kitchen hot gluhwein will be waiting! I will read my new book on Christmas Eve and mask up to make the trip to Charleston to see all those children!
This year, more than any other, I feel we need to stretch our compassion to others. Let’s forget about the time of ourselves, and reach out to others who need us. Send a card. Fill the blessing boxes with those extra goodies from your pantry. If you can, build a campfire in the cold and sing. There are so many things we can do for each other.
I have a Brian Andreas picture in my living room which says, “Maybe the real reason we are here: to love each other and to eat each other’s cooking and say it was good.”
Take Joy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.