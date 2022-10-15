Q: We are finishing up on a log cabin project and are at the point of wanting to get somebody out for gutters. We are looking for the half-round style. Any leads would be greatly appreciated, Randy
A: Half-round gutters have been around since the beginning of gutters and generally are considered to be architecturally correct for turn of the century construction.
In those early days, the materials were copper or lead and they were typically sectional meaning they came in uniform lengths. These early gutters were soldered together at the seams and the outlets and corners were also soldered. In more modern times, popularity for half-round gutters has increased, but plastic and metal sectional gutters were used, and the connections were simply sealed together. Of course, these were the places that they then leak, causing a nonperforming gutter system, with a short life span.
We have taken many of sectional gutters down because they simple fail at the seams and leak. Roll formed gutters or metal have been around forever, but the portability of roll form machines has only been around since the 1940s, and these early machines were expensive and bulky. Over the years the efficiency of roll form machines and the performance-based popularity has swept the construction industry for gutter installation. The ability to go to a job site and extrude aluminum to a seamless gutter and install directly on the house, made it possible to install seamless gutters on any home.
The early site roll form gutters are what they call “K” style, because of the shape. This style is for durability because the more edges or bends, the stronger the long run of metal will be. Also, the original “K” style allowed for a front lip that would simplify installation with a spike and furrow, that nails directly into the fascia.
More recently, brackets were developed to better hold, secure and adjust gutters. Also, round gutters have come back into popularity because of a more traditional look and many times, historical restorations required half-round or turn of the century styling.
Yes, these half-round gutters are available in a seamless installation, but only a few gutter installation companies offer the half-round style. The look is very distinct, and they can come in aluminum or copper and will definitely add to the style of your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.