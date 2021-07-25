KENDALLVILLE — A train derailment southeast of Auburn on Wednesday captured the most reader attention this week on kpcnews.com.
Around 11:11 a.m., Wednesday fire crews from Jackson Township and the Auburn fire departments were called to C.R. 46-A and C.R. 35 after an eastbound train had derailed.
According to a CSX statement, 12 cars derailed in the wreck, which were carrying 74 intermodal containers. During the process of the wreck the cars became unattached from the front of the train. The wreckage strewn box cars all over the track leaving a pile of twisted debris.
The 57-car train was headed from Bedford, Illinois to Port Newark, New Jersey.
No one was injured in the derailment, which spilled numerous cargo containers across the tracks and surrounding area.
The breaking news had huge reach across social media as followers spread the story, while it also picked up the most views this past week on kpcnews.com despite being posted on the last day of the weekly stat-keeping.
These are the Top 10 most-read stories from July 15-21:
1) Train derails at south edge of Auburn — 1,788 pageviews
2) Man loses leg in bike wreck — 1,536 pageviews
3) Officials concerned with EMS response times, coverage — 1,520 pageviews
4) Culver’s on the horizon — 1,462 pageviews
5) Bentley to lead Eastside boys basketball team — 1,381 pageviews
6) City celebrates launch of new Kendallville shell building — 1,053 pageviews
7) Woman arrested following Monday wreck — 990 pageviews
8) Freight train derails southeast of Auburn — 780 pageviews
9) Ron Getts (obituary) — 655 pageviews
10) Ashley teen killed in overnight crash — 558 pageviews (3,638 total)
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, Wednesday’s train crash dominated this week’s top posts, with breaking news about the derailment getting thousands of interactions and spreading across northeast Indiana:
July 21: BREAKING NEWS — 15 cars have reportedly derailed on the CSX railroad tracks in the area of C.R. 35 at C.R. 46-A on Auburn’s south side — 37,939 people reached, 907 reactions, 680 shares, 288 comments
July 21: C.R. 35 CSX railroad crossing east of Auburn is closed after a freight train derailed around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday — 12,151 people reached, 287 reactions, 132 shares, 120 comments
July 20: (Shared from The News Sun) If you’re coming to Kendallville, you’ll have to continue detouring through the end of this month — 5,905 people reached, 20 reactions, 60 shares, 14 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a motorcycle cycle that resulted in a man’s leg being severed, the train derailment, and a delay in work on Kendallville’s Main Street railroad crossing were the top posts of the week:
July 21: (The Herald Republican) This tragic wreck closed S.R. 120 for more than two hours — 1,483 people reached, 92 reactions, 56 shares, 32 comments
July 21: (The Star) As of 2 p.m., all rail crossing and roads around the scene have reopened to traffic. Crews will continue to clean up the wreckage between C.R. 35 and C.R. 37 — 4,235 people reached, 26 shares, seven comments
July 20: (The News Sun) Kendallville’s Main Street railroad crossing will be closed longer than previously expected — 6,830 people reached, 74 reactions, 78 shares, 58 comments
