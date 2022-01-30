About six months ago, I wrote about the possible relationship between alcohol intake and atrial fibrillation, which is commonly called AFib.
This irregularly, irregular heart rhythm occurs when the top of the heart, which normally begins the impulse of the heartbeat, quivers erratically causing the loss of organized and regular heart rhythm. This problem not only causes irregularity of the pulse, but it also decreases the efficiency of the heart in doing its job to pump blood to the brain and other vital organs.
For many people, AFib is a permanent condition causing them to need medicine to control their pulse, as well as anti-coagulants (commonly called blood thinners) to prevent clots from forming in the quivering collecting chambers at the top of the heart, the atria.
For many other people, AFib can occur intermittently, lasting for a few seconds or days or weeks or longer, before reverting to a regular rhythm. This is called paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.
Potential triggers of AFib have been suspected and used to suggest lifestyle changes to decrease bouts of AFib.
A recent study called I-STOP-AFib suggests that among many possible triggers tested, alcohol intake was alone in showing a consistent association with self-reported AFib. On the other hand, the study offers no support for such a link between AFib episodes and caffeine intake, sleep deprivation, dehydration, exercise, or other conditions sometimes perceived as triggers.
The lack of correlation might help patients recognize that some perceived triggers actually do not induce AFib. Wearable and smartphone-based ECG recorders are increasingly popular for AFib screening. So, they were used in the study, allowing patients to determine on their own whether something indeed triggered their AFib. Thus, they might actually be reassured that certain exposures (like certain exercises, which can also be beneficial) might actually not be harmful.
The trial entered 446 adults known to have symptomatic paroxysmal AFib who were interested in testing a presumed AFib trigger they could readily introduce or withhold and who owned a smartphone.
About 72% of the group completed the study. Those who did not were mostly from the trigger-testing arm, leaving 136 in that group versus 184 patients in the control group.
Potential triggers that participants selected for tracking included caffeine, alcohol, reduced sleep and exercise, followed by lying on the left side, dehydration, large meals and cold food or drink.
Those in the trigger-testing group conducted their trials by exposing themselves to their chosen potential trigger during three separate weeks and avoiding the trigger during three other weeks, alternating each of the six weeks of trigger exposure or avoidance. They were instructed through the app to start the six-week sequence with one or the other strategy randomly and to regularly track their AFib.
At the end of six weeks, each participant in the trigger-testing group had the opportunity to review their data for any potential trigger-AFib associations. They were then to use the next four weeks to enact lifestyle changes based on what they learned.
Patients in the trigger-tracking arm reported significantly fewer daily AFib episodes during the final four-week period of lifestyle changes based on their trial results, compared to the monitoring-only control group’s final four weeks.
Only alcohol intake emerged consistently as a significant predictor of risk for self-reported AFib episodes in a series of meta-analyses conducted using all of the individual trials that provided per-protocol data.
Chronic alcohol consumption is a well-established risk factor for the initial diagnosis of AFib.
As noted in the study I told you about in a previous column, it is suggested that drinking alcohol increases the likelihood that an episode of AFib will occur within a few hours, the more alcohol consumed, the higher the risk.
Instead of atrial fibrillation onset being a random event, it appears that alcohol consumption is a modifiable factor that may help people to influence their individual risk of AF. So, for people with a history of paroxysmal AFib, it is probably wise to cut out alcohol.
However, the recent study did not confirm other factors as AFib triggers. For those other triggers like caffeine, reduced sleep, exercise, lying on the left side, dehydration, large meals or cold food or drink, it would be reasonable for an individual to use wearable and smartphone-based ECG recorders to see whether the events they feel are AFib or not.
Although there are many examples of these wearable devices, if you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or higher, you already have a device capable of the task through the Health app. Also, some recent Fitbit and Samsung watches have ECG capabilities if you prefer those devices.
