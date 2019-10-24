We all wait for this time of year during the football season. The chill in the air, the hot cocoa machines are churning out cup after cup and the ridiculous amount of blankets required to keep even the coldest person warm.
Ahh, the postseason. It’s the best time of year.
Here are my updated and final thoughts heading into the first round of sectional play with favorites, contenders, spoilers and long shots.
Class 4A Sectional 19
Favorite: East Noble
The Knights (9-0) are still the favorite to win this sectional. They’ve only gotten better on defense and Bailey Parker is still leading the offense. That’s a dangerous combination.
The one knock on East Noble may be its postseason drought. It hasn’t won a sectional crown since 2003, when it made it all the way to the state finals. Since then, it’s only appeared in two sectional championships.
Contenders: DeKalb, Columbia City, Leo, NorthWood
The Panthers (6-3) have made a strong push the last two-thirds of the season, winning five of their last six, including a 40-20 drubbing of Plymouth at home last Friday. The Lions (8-1) haven’t lost since the 35-7 loss at East Noble in Week 5. They’ve been putting it on teams too, averaging 40.8 points per game in the last four weeks.
The Barons (7-2) did have the wind taken out of their sails with a 23-point loss at home against Leo last week, but they do have a good chance to beat Columbia City (5-4) in a rematch tonight, setting up another potential showdown at East Noble. And we all remember how last year’s sectional opener went in Waterloo.
Spoilers: Angola, Northridge
Both the Hornets (4-5) and Raiders (4-5) have a chance to pull off first-round upsets against Leo and East Noble, respectively. But I think the talent gap might be too big to overcome for both.
Long shot: Wawasee
The Warriors (2-7) bookended their season with a 28-23 win at Goshen in the regular season finale. They opened the season with 28-14 win over Lakeland. The only problem is, they face NorthWood, who beat them 40-10 during the season, in the first round today.
Class 3A Sectional 26
Favorite: Mishawaka Marian
The Knights (8-1) have only lost one game this season and it came at the hands of their rival, Class 5A powerhouse Mishawaka. Otherwise, they’ve been dominant, beating every other team on their schedule by double digits. They might be the only team in this sectional that can slow down West Noble’s rushing attack.
Contenders: West Noble, Jimtown
The Chargers (9-0) would be the favorite in this sectional, but they haven’t had much success in the postseason. The one and only sectional final they’ve been in was back in 1990. Nobody on the current West Noble roster was alive then. This year’s team definitely has the pieces to win their first sectional.
The same goes for the Jimmies. They have been on a tear the last three weeks of the season, throttling their last three opponents by an average of 37 points. Along with Mishawaka, Jimtown is the only team to hold Marian under 20 points this season.
Spoilers: South Bend Washington, Tippecanoe Valley
Both of these teams are 6-3 and face each other in the first round today. The winner has a great shot of being in the championship game.
Long shots: Garrett, Lakeland, John Glenn
The Railroaders (3-6) ended a four-game losing streak with a 34-20 win over Central Noble. Is that enough momentum for this team to make a run? I don’t think so with a trip to Jimtown today, but crazier things have happened. The Lakers (2-7) had one of the oddest final scores of the season with 7-2 loss at home against Bluffton last week, and they have the hardest first-round matchup in the sectional, facing Marian right off the bat. The argument could be made that Glenn (3-6) is in the same boat hosting West Noble today.
Class 2A Sectional 35
Favorite: Eastside
I’m sticking by what I thought a month ago with the Blazers as the favorite to win this sectional. Elsewhere, you might see Bishop Luers in this spot. Eastside has continued to win and beat quality teams, including Angola last Friday.
Contenders: Bluffton, Bishop Luers
The Tigers (7-2) limped into the postseason with back-to-back games in which they scored seven points. They lost 33-7 to Adams Central in Week 8 but won 7-2 at Lakeland last week. The Knights (2-7) are back in Class 2A for the first time since 2012, and have dominated in this class. But this year’s team doesn’t feel as strong as in years past. They were shutout four times this season.
Spoilers: Fairfield, Woodlan
The Falcons (4-5) look like they are on their way back to being a respected team in the area under head coach Matt Thacker. They make the long haul to Bluffton today, and it is a winnable game. The winner could easily find itself in the sectional championship game.
The Warriors (3-6) have struggled to score against the better teams they’ve faced on their schedule. Their opponent today is Eastside, which can be put into the category of those better teams. So I’d be surprised if they can get by the Blazers.
Long shots: Central Noble, Prairie Heights, Whitko
These teams have combined for three wins this season. The Panthers (1-8) and Wildcats (0-9) face each other in the first round and did so last year. Heights beat Whitko 28-22. The Cougars (2-7) will need to be close to perfect to pick up a win against Luers tonight and extend their season.
Class 1A Sectional 44
Favorite: Adams Central
The Flying Jets (8-1) have had a lot of success with Michael Mosser as the head coach, including four sectional titles and two regional championships in 10 years. Adams Central has an easier path to the final with Southwood and Churubusco on the other side of the bracket.
Contenders: Southwood, Churubusco
These two contenders find themselves pitted against one another today. The Knights (9-0) haven’t allowed more than double digits in points since Week 1. The Eagles (7-2) are more than capable of putting points on the board as long as Jake Fulk is in the backfield, but can they keep the turnovers to a minimum against a team that feasts on them with 26 this season?
Spoiler: Northfield
After starting the season 0-4, the Norsemen have won five straight. They should beat a scuffling Triton (2-7) squad that has lost six straight, but they would face either Southwood or ’Busco in the sectional semifinal.
Long shots: Fremont, North Miami, Caston, Triton
I gave the Eagles (4-5) a chance to show me something a month ago in their game against Churubusco. That may be unfair to judge them off one game, but to win the sectional, it requires playing your best against the best. They can beat North Miami (3-6) tonight, but a matchup against Adams Central likely looms for the winner.
