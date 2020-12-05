One of the things I love about being Methodist is how we honor traditions of long ago. This is especially evident in our preparation for remembering the birth of Jesus.
“Advent” means arrival or coming. Every week from now until Christmas, we will light a candle in remembering this momentous event. We focus on different words to help us dive deeper into the Christmas season.
Due to all the craziness in our world, my husband and I have an advent wreath in our home. We want this year to remember more important things than chaos. Typically a wreath has four candles in a circle and one in the middle (Christ candle). Usually, the colors are three purple, one pink, and white for the Christ candle. This does mean they have to be, and you could put one together with what you have at home if you would want to and can find ideas online.
Each week we light the candle representing the week. This week was candle number one. We are focused on the word "hope" for the week. Hope means different things for different people. A child right now may be hoping for a special gift for Christmas. For many adults right now, we are hoping for some normalcy for Christmas.
Isaiah 40:30-31
Even youths grow tired and weary,
and young men stumble and fall;
but those who hope in the Lord
will renew their strength.
They will soar on wings like eagles;
they will run and not grow weary,
they will walk and not be faint.
Many of us are finding ourselves weary and worn our currently. Sometimes the word hope is substituted for the word “wait.” Whatever term is used, the point is that we are actively waiting or hoping in the Lord. By active, I mean that we are not just sitting in a chair or pew and saying, OK, Lord, I will just wait right here for you.
The Lord gave us instructions to love one another to look out for our neighbors. If ever there was a year that we should remember that, this would be the year. Renewal is what we long for currently.
Whenever we are lighting the advent wreath, I cannot help but think of this beautiful passage from the Gospel of John, Chapter 1:
In the beginning, was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him, all things were made; without him, nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. There was a man sent from God whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light so that through him all might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light.
Won’t you join me in celebration hope and the light of Christ this year? Take some time to read and remember. Scripture tells us, “But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” Let us ponder and treasure the true meaning of Christmas this year!
Try reading some of these this week: Micah 7:7, Isaiah 9:1-7, Isaiah 60:1-3, Isaiah 60:19-22, John 1:1-9, 2 Corinthians 4:6, Ephesians 5:8-14 and Revelation 21:23-27.
