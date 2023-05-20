Over the last 15 years, what haven’t I covered?
If you missed this Tuesday’s column, here’s the short version: Today is my last day at KPC Media. I’m moving on to a new adventure in a more “normal” job outside of journalism.
I wanted to use my last-ever column to reflect on some of the biggest (to me) stories I’ve ever covered at the four different journalism jobs I’ve had in my career. I’ll waste no more time in the intro and just get into it:
Purdue: Wade Steffey
This actually started before my pro career, when I was assistant campus editor at The Exponent at Purdue. On Jan. 13, 2007, freshman Wade Steffey went missing after attending a frat party on a cold, rainy Friday evening/Saturday morning.
For 10 weeks he was missing, until he was discovered dead in the high-voltage room at the Owen Hall dorm. After gaining access to an unlocked exterior door, he was feeling his way through the dark room and a finger slipped into an exposed hole and he was instantly electrocuted.
I’ve written in the past that my career was founded on a grave, and it’s this story. I was just two weeks into my full-time senior staff role at the Exponent when this happened. Our editor was busy training new reporters. The other assistant editor knew Steffey and his family. So the story fell to me.
Throughout 2007 and beyond I covered this story furiously, from the campuswide searches, to the mystery, to breaking down every detail of how this tragedy happened, to the lawsuit his parents filed against the university afterward.
It gave me the clips I needed to land my first real job in journalism at The Commercial Review in Portland, Ind.
Portland: ‘Troubled Waters’
I worked 4 1/2 years in Portland before moving on (and started the original Garbacz Dump column there) and did all kinds of work, but there was one story that still really stands out to me as iconic.
I wrote the story “Troubled Waters” after hearing at a city meeting that the Portland city pool was leaking more than 1 million gallons of water per year. A million gallons? That seemed absolutely ludicrous.
I talked with local swimmers who had grown up using the 52-year-old pool and had plenty to say about its deteriorating condition. The city was spending thousands each year to bandage the thing, not even including the cost of the water and chemicals they had to constantly to replace.
It was one of the most notable in-depth reporting projects I did in Portland and it got noticed. While the city said replacing the pool was simply cost prohibitive, the community disagreed. They mobilized and pushed the city to do something, to do better, to rise to the challenge.
And, after I was gone, the city built and opened its brand new Portland Water Park.
That story will also be emblematic of why local journalism matters. Without that reporting and without the momentum is started, would Portland have a pool today?
Franklin: Michael Dean Overstreet
In the 1990s, Michael Dean Overstreet abducted teenager Kelly Eckhart in Franklin, then raped, killed and dumped her in a wooded preserve. He was on the lam for a while before being caught, tried and sentenced to death.
He had lost every appeal in state and federal courts and was Indiana’s “next up” for execution. But in 2014, he received the opportunity for what might have been a last hearing, a hearing to determine his competency to be executed.
U.S. Supreme Court law had set some new standards regarding mental competency when it comes to capital punishment. Overstreet, who had clinically diagnosed severe paranoid schizophrenia, was the first person in Indiana to have this type of hearing.
I spent several weeks doing prep work catching up on and reporting the history of the murder and what had transpired in the 17 years since. The case was moved out of Johnson County, so I traveled for a week to South Bend to cover the four-day hearing, churning out daily court stories as well as other sidebars like a long talk I had with Eckhart’s mom about what she was going through at this stage of the process.
When the judge ruled later that fall, she determined Overstreet was too far gone mentally and stayed his execution indefinitely. Seventeen years after Eckhart’s death, the same amount of time she had lived, the execution was derailed. Overstreet remains on Death Row to this day, where he’ll someday expire.
I’ve never been a proponent of capital punishment and after covering this case, seeing the way Eckhart’s mom lingering in grief for 17 years as the court process continues to slog on, only to not reach the end, was further convinced that this is something our justice system simply shouldn’t be doing.
Kendallville: McCray Fire
Fun Fact 1: When I came to Kendallville to interview for the reporter job, I drove around town a bit before stopping in at the News Sun. In my interview, I talked about how I was a machine at generating story ideas and said I’d want to know about this obviously abandoned factory I saw from Main Street. Was the city doing anything about that eyesore?
Fun Fact 2: The factory burned down on June 4, 2018, my first official day on the job as editor of The News Sun. And what a day it was.
I did a lot of eyesore building reporting in Franklin and it was a specialty of mine. I harped on the McCray factory over and over (it always was several hundreds of thousands of dollars delinquent in taxes, too). And in spring 2018, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was finally making progress to get it knocked down and cleaned up once and for all.
About a month before the fire, then-Fire Chief Mike Riehm took me for a walkthrough of the abandoned complex, allowing me to photograph its interior one last time before demolition.
And then, it went up in flames. I woke up at 6 a.m. to a notice about street closures in Kendallville. I poked around online to try to figure out what was up and saw a tweet about a huge industrial fire. I uttered a word not suitable for print, took a 2-minute shower, threw on clothes and then maybe exceeded the S.R. 3 speed limit slightly on my way to Kendallville.
As I interviewed Riehm about 7 a.m. that morning as crews were still fighting the fire, he told me “This is the nightmare,” a brilliant quote that headlined my online coverage that morning.
There was literally fire raining down on the downtown at 3 a.m. and the fact that firefighters were able to confine the devastation to the McCray property is the purest example of their skill and dedication.
I purchased a salvaged brick from the wreckage and it’s coming home with me as a memento of my biggest story during my time here in Kendallville.
