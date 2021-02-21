• During the past 50 years Indiana has seen a 234% increase in suicide mortality rates for youth ages 15-24.
• In 2018, the most recent year for data, Indiana’s youth suicide mortality rate was 22% higher than the U.S. rate.
• Comparing the nine-month period of April to December of 2019 to 2020, and taking into consideration the risk for suicide related self-screening results of positive for bipolar disorder or moderate to severe results for depression or anxiety, there was a 460% increase in individuals who would be considered at a high risk for suicide, and an 873% increase in youth ages 11-24 living in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb, Steuben and Whitley counties self-screening that would be considered at a high risk for suicide.
• Overall, Indiana’s areas with a shortage of mental health professionals have only about 32 percent of the needed number, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The question “How’s it going?” has taken on a new sense of urgency.
But it also requires that we take the time to actually stop and listen to the answer. Far too often we use the phrase “How’s it going?” without listening for an answer. Perhaps at the moment we don’t have the time for an in-depth conversation. Or perhaps we fear we won’t know how to respond if we’re told that things are not going well.
However, stopping and asking “How’s it going?”, actively listening, and then acting upon the answer can be life changing — potentially life saving.
As pandemic-related mental health challenges take their toll, increasingly the toll is suicide.
Many factors that can lead to suicide related thoughts or behaviors, including the loss of any major relationship; death of a spouse, child, or best friend, especially if by suicide; being fired from a job or expelled from school; unexpected loss of freedom or fear of punishment; the diagnosis of a serious or terminal illness; loss of financial security; a recent unwanted move, or the fear of becoming a burden, among many others.
When I asked David Berman, “Would more mental health professionals reduce Indiana’s high suicide rates?” he replied that “just adding more counselors and therapists wouldn’t be enough.”
Berman is vice president of Harm Reduction and Crisis Stabilization Services for Mental Health America of Indiana.
He explained: “I think if we had more of a focus on prevention, meaning engaged communities, social connections, and a social determinants of health approach, we’d have less people at high risk of suicide.
“That approach would also reduce the prevalence of domestic violence and sexual assault and a myriad of other social issues and give individuals the opportunity to succeed educationally, and occupationally, and have a higher quality of life. With that approach, preventing suicides and suicide risk actually becomes a side effect rather than the primary focus.
“And then we need a strong coordinated crisis response system, that would better serve the individuals that are already at a high risk — basically a combination of effective prevention and intervention efforts.”
That’s what he told members of the Indiana General Assembly’s Public Health Committee last week when he testified in support of House Bill 1468 regarding behavioral health crisis response and the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 800 number to a new three-digit number, 988.
State Rep. Steve Davisson, of House District 73 in southern Indiana, is the bill’s author.
Prior to testifying, Berman shared data with the legislators that showed:
• The number of Indiana residents on the brink of crisis, a tremendous number of whom are living with serious suicide related thoughts and/or exhibiting suicide related behaviors is escalating to unprecedented levels.
• The number of individuals in Indiana looking for mental health and substance use related help has skyrocketed, especially for youth, and there is an insufficient workforce to meet that need.
• The pandemic has exacerbated Hoosier’s mental health and substance use related issues to a crisis of epic proportions.
“Each of us has friends, neighbors, coworkers, children, all who have been in distress — yet our current behavioral health crisis response system is not effective,” Berman said, noting that in almost all areas supply does not meet demand.
“When things go right with our current crisis system flow, there are typically two points of entry: one typically starts with a call to 911 and engaging law enforcement or first responders who transport individuals in crisis to emergency departments, and the other begins and ends with an individual walking in to those same emergency departments. Once there, a small percentage of the most acute cases will utilize inpatient services, with a large majority getting referred to outpatient mental health or substance use services which typically have a significant wait or the inability to meet the needs of the individual.
“This is the best-case scenario, as too often services are declined and individuals are referred back to insufficient community supports, or result in incarceration or relocation, things that can lead to homelessness, unemployment, increased trauma and ultimately suicide.
“And while our current crisis system flow is not designed to effectively respond to individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use related crisis, we’re spending an exorbitant amount of money each year to provide this ineffective response.
“Effective crisis response … coordinated crisis response … the type that would be created using the framework of HB 1468 stems from a community-based partnership between law enforcement, first responders, hospitals, mental health and substance use professionals, and other community based entities, and involves utilization of call centers, mobile crisis outreach services, sub-acute stabilization centers, peers, and treatment providers.
“Effective crisis response prevents suicides and provides the right kind of help for those in distress. It reduces the need for acute care and hospital emergency department visits and substantially decreases the burden of traditional responders. It also significantly … significantly … cuts the costs of care. HB 1468 presents an opportunity to create a framework for this type of crisis response.
“This is a watershed moment in the history of crisis care in Indiana; HB 1468 is the first step towards providing compassionate, coordinated, and most important, effective care to the tens of thousands of Hoosiers in emotional distress each year.”
How’s it going with HB 1468? Time will tell.
How’s it going with family, friends and neighbors? Those who can need to reach out ... and ask ... and listen.
Remember 211.
Launched in July to support the mental health needs of Hoosiers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Be Well Crisis Helpline connects people with someone who can listen, assess their needs and help.
A person in need of mental health help can call 211, enter his or her ZIP code, and follow the prompts.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
