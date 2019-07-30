Terry and I recently returned from nearly three weeks in the Baltic region.
After nine days in Sweden with family, we took an overnight cruise from Stockholm to Tallinn, Estonia, to join a Rick Steves tour. We spent three nights in Tallinn; traveled by ferry to Helsinki, Finland, where we spent two nights; and then took the train to St. Petersburg, Russia, where we spent four nights. During the coming weeks, Terry and I will share stories and photos about various aspects of our trip.
In St. Petersburg the management of the hotel put a small piece of paper in our door each morning with a quote. My favorite was, “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page,” attributed to St. Augustine.
So that leads to libraries, where we travel in a different sense.
Not only do libraries contain stories that take us to faraway places ... they tell stories ... including about the people they serve.
For example, when it came time to celebrate Finland’s centennial — Finland became independent from Russia in 1917 — the leaders of Finland decided to build a library near their parliament in the heart of Helsinki. The library’s name is Oodi, “ode” in Finnish.
It tells a lot about a nation when it chooses to build a library to mark its centennial.
This paragraph about Oodi is from an article by Violetta Teetor for Lonely Planet:
“Like a wave sweeping between the buildings of what is known as Citizens’ Square, Oodi (pronounced ‘awdi) is a veritable ode to Helsinki. The new central library breaks the boundaries of silence and invites children, tourists, contemplatives, rock bands, the whole world, in fact, to partake in its multi-faceted facilities and what’s more, it’s all for free!”
The architects’ idea, according to our guide in Helsinki, Marja Hakola, was that the library is not a building but a bridge.
It seemed to me to be a blend of a bridge and a wave.
The $100 million library (100 million euros) opened in December 2018, and quickly achieved its goal of becoming a social hub, with some people coming daily and others spending entire days there.
Open until 10 p.m., Oodi attracts 8,000 to 10,000 people daily.
The massive circular staircase unites the three floors and provides an ongoing welcome through design ... and words.
People were asked to submit words describing the type of people who would be welcome at the library. The words — selected randomly — are on the stairs.
Our guide translated some of the words for us. I found a complete list in English online. Here is a small sampling:
everyone
strangers
lazybones
the henpecked
the spiritually enlightened
orphans
introverts
fierce fighters
reading clubs
anarchists
officials
sports fans
chubby folk
the lonely
fundamentalists
foreigners
old people
families
victims of war
aspiring authors
the voiceless
the disappointed
babies
humorists
battlers
victims of school bullies
heroes
builders
reformers
zany people
the invisible
presidents
Jews
Muslims
the homeless
singles
schoolchildren
daydreamers
princes
outsiders
winners
the guilty
the pure-hearted
bureaucrats
extraterrestrials
revolutionaries
fault-finders
Taoists
the depressed
dreamers
the blind
authors
grandchildren
Don Quixotes
agnostics
the silenced
toilers
short people
nature lovers
quiet souls
asylum-seekers
hedonists
self-sacrificers
mystics
prudes
Hindus
the disabled
tourists
sound minds
hippies
citizens
the forsaken
collectors
the landless
dog lovers
creeps
lovers
addicts
doers
soldiers
the unknown
sauna lovers
cat people
sign language users
the child-like
victims of discrimination
Sikhs
sun worshippers
witches
vegans
critics
loafers
the masses
the illiterate
heterosexuals
conservatives
LGBT families
scholars
friends
the forgotten
the cheerful
the young
minorities
freeloaders
alcoholics
the hounded
adopted people
small people
curmudgeons
characters
LGBT teens
gigglers
artists
leaders
bored people
Christians
challengers
the helpless
busy people
dementia sufferers
the childless
royals
charlatans
you
the unemployed
ghosts
hungry hearts
the bookless
risk groups
hard-boiled types
pleasure-seekers
the mute
the insane
philosophers
marginalized groups
home cooks
entrepreneurs
romantics
tough cookies
Finns
people “straight off the farm”
the anxious
the brave
phonies
slaves
the hopeful
enemies
the misguided
deportees
ministers
allergic people
geeks
children in foster care
star-gazers
criminals
readers
the sick
right-wingers
the pure
them
culture vultures
home-builders
prisoners
loved ones
obsessives
the deaf
the working class
dancers
the ancients
the authorities
bisexuals
volunteers
underachievers
boating buffs
freckled people
immigrants
tired people
peacemakers
teenagers
Sámis
fitness freaks
the overworked
losers
people in hiding
the honest
the missing
Swedish-speaking Finns
healers
windbags
the innocent
choir singers
The open concept design features high ceilings, trees and comfortable areas for reading, gathering with friends or holding a meeting.
Large expanses of windows flood the library with light during the summer (when night is just a few hours long) and capture every available ray during the long, dark winters.
A spacious balcony overlooks Helsinki.
We saw immigrants learning sewing skills, numerous computers and a 3D printer. A kitchen area facilitates learning about cooking and nutrition.
Office space (free) for startups, a sound studio, a cinema and a restaurant are some of the other features.
Our guide told us that people are forming communities at the library. “It is highly symbolic to be on and under and over the bridge,” our guide said about the design.
Speaking of bridges, during our short stay in Helsinki I was unable to connect with Leena Eilitta, the Finnish AFS student my parents hosted during the 1976-77 school year, nor with Saska Saarikoski, the AFS student who was in Kendallville during the 1980-81 school year. Leena has distinguished herself as a comparative literature researcher and writer and Saska is a well-known Finnish journalist. In 2016 he spent a year in Washington, D.C., with his family.
We will re-connect with Leena and Saska in the future either here (both of them have made return visits to Kendallville), in Finland or elsewhere in the worlld.
