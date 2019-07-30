Terry and I recently returned from nearly three weeks in the Baltic region.

After nine days in Sweden with family, we took an overnight cruise from Stockholm to Tallinn, Estonia, to join a Rick Steves tour. We spent three nights in Tallinn; traveled by ferry to Helsinki, Finland, where we spent two nights; and then took the train to St. Petersburg, Russia, where we spent four nights. During the coming weeks, Terry and I will share stories and photos about various aspects of our trip.

In St. Petersburg the management of the hotel put a small piece of paper in our door each morning with a quote. My favorite was, “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page,” attributed to St. Augustine.

So that leads to libraries, where we travel in a different sense.

Not only do libraries contain stories that take us to faraway places ... they tell stories ... including about the people they serve.

For example, when it came time to celebrate Finland’s centennial — Finland became independent from Russia in 1917 — the leaders of Finland decided to build a library near their parliament in the heart of Helsinki. The library’s name is Oodi, “ode” in Finnish.

It tells a lot about a nation when it chooses to build a library to mark its centennial.

This paragraph about Oodi is from an article by Violetta Teetor for Lonely Planet:

“Like a wave sweeping between the buildings of what is known as Citizens’ Square, Oodi (pronounced ‘awdi) is a veritable ode to Helsinki. The new central library breaks the boundaries of silence and invites children, tourists, contemplatives, rock bands, the whole world, in fact, to partake in its multi-faceted facilities and what’s more, it’s all for free!”

The architects’ idea, according to our guide in Helsinki, Marja Hakola, was that the library is not a building but a bridge.

It seemed to me to be a blend of a bridge and a wave.

The $100 million library (100 million euros) opened in December 2018, and quickly achieved its goal of becoming a social hub, with some people coming daily and others spending entire days there.

Open until 10 p.m., Oodi attracts 8,000 to 10,000 people daily.

The massive circular staircase unites the three floors and provides an ongoing welcome through design ... and words.

People were asked to submit words describing the type of people who would be welcome at the library. The words — selected randomly — are on the stairs.

Our guide translated some of the words for us. I found a complete list in English online. Here is a small sampling:

everyone

strangers

lazybones

the henpecked

the spiritually enlightened

orphans

introverts

fierce fighters

reading clubs

anarchists

officials

sports fans

chubby folk

the lonely

fundamentalists

foreigners

old people

families

victims of war

aspiring authors

the voiceless

the disappointed

babies

humorists

battlers

victims of school bullies

heroes

builders

reformers

zany people

the invisible

presidents

Jews

Muslims

the homeless

singles

schoolchildren

daydreamers

princes

outsiders

winners

the guilty

the pure-hearted

bureaucrats

extraterrestrials

revolutionaries

fault-finders

Taoists

the depressed

dreamers

the blind

authors

grandchildren

Don Quixotes

agnostics

the silenced

toilers

short people

nature lovers

quiet souls

asylum-seekers

hedonists

self-sacrificers

mystics

prudes

Hindus

the disabled

tourists

sound minds

hippies

citizens

the forsaken

collectors

the landless

dog lovers

creeps

lovers

addicts

doers

soldiers

the unknown

sauna lovers

cat people

sign language users

the child-like

victims of discrimination

Sikhs

sun worshippers

witches

vegans

critics

loafers

the masses

the illiterate

heterosexuals

conservatives

LGBT families

scholars

friends

the forgotten

the cheerful

the young

minorities

freeloaders

alcoholics

the hounded

adopted people

small people

curmudgeons

characters

LGBT teens

gigglers

artists

leaders

bored people

Christians

challengers

the helpless

busy people

dementia sufferers

the childless

royals

charlatans

you

the unemployed

ghosts

hungry hearts

the bookless

risk groups

hard-boiled types

pleasure-seekers

the mute

the insane

philosophers

marginalized groups

home cooks

entrepreneurs

romantics

tough cookies

Finns

people “straight off the farm”

the anxious

the brave

phonies

slaves

the hopeful

enemies

the misguided

deportees

ministers

allergic people

geeks

children in foster care

star-gazers

criminals

readers

the sick

right-wingers

the pure

them

culture vultures

home-builders

prisoners

loved ones

obsessives

the deaf

the working class

dancers

the ancients

the authorities

bisexuals

volunteers

underachievers

boating buffs

freckled people

immigrants

tired people

peacemakers

teenagers

Sámis

fitness freaks

the overworked

losers

people in hiding

the honest

the missing

Swedish-speaking Finns

healers

windbags

the innocent

choir singers

The open concept design features high ceilings, trees and comfortable areas for reading, gathering with friends or holding a meeting.

Large expanses of windows flood the library with light during the summer (when night is just a few hours long) and capture every available ray during the long, dark winters.

A spacious balcony overlooks Helsinki.

We saw immigrants learning sewing skills, numerous computers and a 3D printer. A kitchen area facilitates learning about cooking and nutrition.

Office space (free) for startups, a sound studio, a cinema and a restaurant are some of the other features.

Our guide told us that people are forming communities at the library. “It is highly symbolic to be on and under and over the bridge,” our guide said about the design.

Speaking of bridges, during our short stay in Helsinki I was unable to connect with Leena Eilitta, the Finnish AFS student my parents hosted during the 1976-77 school year, nor with Saska Saarikoski, the AFS student who was in Kendallville during the 1980-81 school year. Leena has distinguished herself as a comparative literature researcher and writer and Saska is a well-known Finnish journalist. In 2016 he spent a year in Washington, D.C., with his family.

We will re-connect with Leena and Saska in the future either here (both of them have made return visits to Kendallville), in Finland or elsewhere in the worlld.

Grace Housholder is a columnists and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.

