It’s that time of year again. The Annual DeKalb County Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale will take place on Saturday, May 8, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, Auburn.
Available plants at the sale will include hostas, daylilies, native plants, cup plants, several types of herbs and much more! Come early for the best selection!
We ask that you please wear a mask while shopping with us and social distance while in the Exhibit Hall. We hope to see you there!
The DeKalb County Master Gardeners provide a scholarship to a graduating senior with proceeds from the plant sale.
The Purdue University Master Gardener program provides the latest information on gardening and home horticulture to people across Indiana who are interested in gardening. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, you can call mes at 925-2562.
There are other plant sale as well:
DeKalb Central FFA Plant Sale
May 6, 7, 10, and 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and May 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Join us for DeKalb FFA’s annual plant sale. Mr. Dean and Miss Hefty’s Landscape and Horticulture classes have been hard at work preparing for the plant sale. Proceeds benefit FFA members as they compete in contests, earn scholarships and attend FFA camps. All plant sales will be held at DeKalb FFA’s Greenhouse by Door 9 at DeKalb High School.
Prices: hanging baskets and planters: $20 each; vegetables: $1 per plant; individual flowers: $1 per plant. The sale will accept cash, or checks payable to DeKalb FFA.
Available: flowers: variety of calibrachoa and petunias (reds, pinks [light and dark], purples [various shades and designs], Dreams Patriot Mix (red, white and deep purple); various types of tomatoes, squash and peppers
FFA asks that visitors please wear masks while shopping and social-distance while in the greenhouse.
Noble County Master Gardeners
Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floral Hall on the Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville.
