DEAR AMOR: I had an influx of spider mites in my sunroom last summer. How can I prevent that from happening again this year? — Marsha
DEAR MARSHA: Spider mites are plant suckers. They are mostly found on the underside of plant leaves, feeding themselves on its milky sap by piercing the leaf tissue of our plants. They can infest our prized plants indoors as well as our trees, shrubberies and vegetables in our home gardens outdoors. However, indoor plants are more susceptible to this infestation than those plants growing outdoors.
A recommended way to determine if it was indeed a spider mite that discolored and scorched our plants is to use a white paper. Tap the leaf or branch of the infected plant with the white paper underneath it. If there are tiny eight-legged bugs crawling on the paper, then we had identified the pest that has attacked many of our ornamentals and vegetable plants.
It is interesting to note, according to Colorado State University Extension, that: “Spider mites (Family: Tetranychidae) are classed as a type of arachnid, relatives of insects that also includes spiders, ticks, daddy-longlegs and scorpions. Spider mites are small and often difficult to see with the unaided eye. Their colors range from red and brown to yellow and green, depending on the species of spider mite and seasonal changes in their appearance.”
Prevention
In regard to your fear of spider mite re-infestations in your sunroom, do not allow your indoor plants to be so dry for longer periods of time. Dry conditions and dusty plants encourage spider mite populations. Be on time in watering your plants but do not allow your plants to be sitting in water, as that could encourage other kinds of infectious fungi that will attack your plants in other ways.
Keep your indoor plants healthy and vigorous by using fertilizers without over-application. Discard any fallen leaves and other plant debris from the floor as there may be spider mites and other devastating bugs hiding in them. Space out plants in order to contain an infection to one ornamental only.
Control
Prune out infected branches and leaves. Carry your infected potted plants to a sink, tub, or outside and wash out those pests away from your plant leaves. Look for spider mite eggs that could be present, making sure that they too go down the drain. If the infestation has overcome the plant, you might want to toss it out and start a brand new plant, depending on the price of the plant, of course, and your willingness to restore a diseased plant into a healthy one.
Another important fact to know is a warning from Mississippi University Extension regarding the use of chemical control: “There are no good spider mite treatments readily available to home gardeners! Avoid unnecessary insecticide treatments, as these can trigger mite outbreaks — don’t spray other plants in the landscape just because you have to spray the azaleas for lace bugs.
Treatments such as horticultural oils, neem oil, or insecticidal soaps will control spider mites, but it takes thorough spray coverage, especially to the undersides of leaves, and repeated sprays. There is a risk of spray-induced plant injury. These treatments are most useful on smaller plants but are difficult to use effectively on larger plants or on large-scale plantings.”
