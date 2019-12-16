This week on the Hilarious Misadventures of Steve: Steve returns to the Stone Age, temporarily.
This story opens on Thursday night, as my wife was preparing a corn and black bean salsa to take to a Christmas party she was attending on Friday night.
Ashley doesn't do much cooking in our house (she doesn't like cooking and I do, so I end up doing most of it) and even when she has to bring food to a carry-in or party, I usually end up helping or just making it myself.
How do I say this without her getting mad at me when she reads my column this week? I guess, because she doesn't cook a lot, her cooking skill set isn't super honed. Practice makes perfect and the more you cook, you pick up knife skills, familiarity with different types of foods and tips and tricks for pulling dishes together.
Anyhow, while she was preparing her salsa and I poked my head in with Luke to check on her, she informed me that she needed another can of black beans.
"Why?" I asked.
"Those are no good, so I threw them out," she said.
I walked over to the garbage can and took a look at the beans in there. After poking around with my fingers, I looked back over to her. "These look OK. What's wrong with them?"
"I need black beans and those aren't black."
I looked back down. Then back up. Then I started laughing. "These are black beans. They don't look totally black. This is how they look."
So I had a good laugh. She didn't think it was as funny. She finished mixing up the rest of the salsa but we still ended up needing another can of beans.
After putting Luke to bed, I decided I'd run to Kroger to pick up another can of beans, because they needed to get in there with the onions and oil and peppers to really lock in a consistent flavor across the salsa.
Drove a few minutes down the road to Kroger. Went in and got another can of black beans — the last can and the same kind Ashley had tossed out earlier — and also got two bags of frozen meatballs for a carry-in she has a work this week.
I went to go check out and got in an unusually long line. No problem. It was like 8:30 p.m. and there wasn't a lot of staff. I figured it was probably due to a yahoo or two or three who decided to go through self-check with like 80 items.
As I looked over to the people at the checkouts, I realized, no, it's not some people who look like they were using a self-scan for the first time ever. The people at the registers were standing there, waiting.
The screens on the checkout lines were black.
I glanced behind me to the regular lines. The lane lights were flashing because they apparently ran into some issue, too.
Looking around, it became apparent that there had been some kind of software crash and all of the registers were knocked out.
So I waited. Maybe these things just needed to reboot.
And waited. The Kroger staff was kind of standing around looking at each other, helpless.
And waited. One woman in front of me tossed her bag of potatoes and whatever else in a bin and stormed out.
And waited. Everyone else in line was just kind of standing there, looking around aimlessly, hopeless.
I had a $20 bill in my pocket. I wondered, "Hmmm, if I went back and got the prices on these items and totaled them and added 7% sales tax and wrote all that down, then gave the Kroger worker my $20 and that receipt and told her to keep the change, would they let me walk out with my three items or would they try to stop me?"
I kept waiting. More people got in line. New people were coming into the store, piling up in lines going nowhere.
I wondered whether maybe this was a big psych experiment. Were there social scientists in lab coats standing behind a two-way mirror with clipboards taking notes on how us shoppers were reacting?
I resolved that if the issue wasn't fixed by 9 p.m., I'd give up. More people got out of line. The woman behind my commented "They're dropping like flies."
I checked my phone — 9 p.m.
The grocery store was completely broken and paralyzed by a technology glitch.
How did we used to get groceries before computers and internet, I wondered.
I sighed. I went back to the aisles, deposited my meatballs and beans back in their right spaces (I wasn't going to be some jerk who just abandoned my stuff and make a stockboy clean it up later) and then walked out empty-handed.
I got home. Told Ashley I didn't get the beans. I'd try again tomorrow. Informed her that because of the Kroger wrinkle, I'd now have to write a column about her black bean faux pas and the hijinx it caused.
The next morning I returned. Picked up my same can of beans and two same bags of meatballs. Went to the self-check. The registers were on and booping.
Society was repaired.
