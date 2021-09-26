At the time of Jesus there were three pilgrim festivals. First, Pesach (Passover) focused on the Exodus of the Hebrew people from Egypt. Second, Shavuot (Weeks or Pentecost) was held at the time of the late spring harvest. And third, Sukkot (Tablernacles, Tents or Booth) recalled the wandering of the Hebrew people in the wilderness for 40 years. Each of these Festivals would bring Jews from all over the ancient world of the Mediterranean to Jerusalem. At their core, these festivals were community building experiences.
Jewish pilgrimage festivals play an important part in the New Testament. This is especially true for the Festival of Passover. Luke 2 tells the story of how Jesus stayed behind when His family were returning to Nazareth after celebrating the Passover in Jerusalem. They found Him in the temple talking with the elders. The Gospel of John records Jesus and His disciples being in Jerusalem for three Passovers, the last when He was crucified and rose from the dead. Acts 2 tells how the Holy Spirit descended upon the followers of Jesus as they were observing the Festival of Weeks or Pentecost. People from all over the known Mediterranean world were able to understand what the Spirit was saying in their own languages.
On Sept. 18 the City of Plymouth hosted a Latino Festival. It was a wonderful day of authentic food, music, dancers, crafts and other booths. My understanding of Latino food was expanded by the wide variety of offerings by a number of food booths. I had an outstanding dessert consisting of fruit, cream, caramel, nuts and coconut. One booth was selling religious and spiritual items. They had a large picture of the Angel Michael that caught my attention.
The Latino Festival was not only a community building experience for Plymouth, but also for the surrounding area. The vendors with whom I talked, came from all over Marshall County and the surrounding counties. The event brought out the young and those with many years of experience. It was attended by not only those from the Latino community but by diversity of different people from a variety of background. During our time at the festival, Diane and I ran into some neighbors and people from the church. We met a lawyer who has his office not far from our house.
Unlike the Blueberry Festival, which is held on Labor Day weekend, almost all of the vendors at the Latino Festival were local. Most of the people who attended were local. It provided a good opportunity for people from Plymouth and Marshall County to come together, enjoy the music and food, and get to know one’s neighbors better.
Furthermore, if you really wanted to make a day of it, you could have gone to the Farmers Market in the morning and then attended the festival in the afternoon and evening. Some may have even gotten in a little shopping at the stores downtown.
During the time of Jesus the Festival of Booths was a time for Jewish people to move outside, set up booths, and fellowship with their neighbors. This tradition is alive and well in America’s heartland from April to October. Across the region you can find all kinds of festivals for all sorts of reasons. Some last a day while others may go a whole week. The Plymouth Latino Festival is but one example. Check out what festivals are taking place in your area. They will give you a good chance to help strengthen the place where you live so that it will be stronger, healthier, and more vital.
