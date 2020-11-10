World Kindness Day is Friday and I am so ready for it.
Kindness organizations around the world created World Kindness Day in 1998. Kind people are everywhere. Locally, random acts of kindness pop up frequently to remind us of that fact.
As I sought to learn more about World Kindness Day, I discovered that people are encouraged to wear a cardigan to represent the kindness that the late Mr. Rogers spread.
I also found this: While kindness has a connotation of meaning someone is naive or weak, that is not the case.
I did not really need to do research about kindness. I only needed to reflect on my mother and the way she raised us kids. Everything was about kindness and seeking to see the good side — something positive — about every person.
But sadly, polarization has been rising. A political scientist I deeply respect who is working in Latin America mentioned recently that “polarization is poison.”
An antidote to polarization can be kindness. Former president George W. Bush said in a statement Sunday, “I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden ... Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country ... I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”
Biden “earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement,” Bush said. “They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government ...
“No matter how you voted, your vote counted. President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.
“We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future. There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.”
In a 2015 interview, Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Trump’s fiercest allies, praised Biden, calling Biden “as good a man God ever created” and “the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics.”
In the words of Napoleon: A leader is a dealer in hope.
Hope, strength and kindness were themes of Biden’s victory speech Saturday night.
“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. Who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.
“It is time to ... see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as an enemy. They are not our enemies: They are Americans ...
“The Bible tells us, to everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.
“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will restore it on Jan. 20, 2021. That plan will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern. I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic.
Referring to a hymn that sustains him, Biden referred to the image so many of us hold dear in our hearts:
And he will raise you up on eagle’s wings, and make you a sign like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand.
“Together on eagle’s wings we embark on the work God called upon us to do,” Biden said. “We can be, a nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed.”
Biden said his “grandpop said when we walked out of our home, ‘Joe, keep the faith.’ Our grandmother, when she was alive, said, ‘No, spread the faith.’”
Spread the kindness. Wear a cardigan whenever you wish — more importantly, wear a smile. This is the time to “rise up on eagle’s wings.”
More words from Napoleon: Until you spread your wings, you’ll have no idea how far you can fly.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
