This column goes out to Chris Grogg of Auburn, who last week wrote a letter to the editor titled "Some of the unvaccinated in our area may have had COVID and acquired natural immunity."
"One question I would like to ask Mr. Garbacz is this: Has he done any research on how many of the 64% of unvaccinated individuals in our area have had a previous COVID infection and therefore may have acquired a robust, enduring natural immunity to this virus?" Grogg asked.
An excellent question and one that is super easy to determine with a little math:
As of Tuesday, the four-county area has recorded 37,304 total cases of COVID-19 in its residents. That includes 12,267 in Noble County, 10,550 in DeKalb County, 8,969 in Steuben County and 5,518 in LaGrange County.
As of the 2020 census, the total population of the four-county area is 165,623 — 47,457 in Noble, 43,265 in DeKalb, 40,466 in LaGrange and 34,435 in Steuben.
So, a little long division: 37,304 known cases divided by 165,623 population equals 22.5% of the local population that's had COVID-19 at some point.
Now, as for vaccination, we've had 59,962 individuals fully vaccinated in the four-county area as of Friday — 18,533 in Noble, 17,515 in DeKalb, 15,355 in Steuben and 8,559 in LaGrange County.
A little more division: 59,962 divided by 165,623 population equals 36.2% of the population.
So, if we were to assume that zero people who were previously infected got vaccinated (which we know is not right but for the sake of setting a maximum bound, bear with it), we would see 22.5% with natural immunity plus 36.2% with vaccine-granted immunity for a total of 58.7% of the local population with some kind of immunity.
So, to answer Ms. Grogg's question: At a minimum, 41.3% of the local population is truly unvaccinated.
The actual percentage is going to be higher than that, obviously, because there are people who were infected at some point and then got vaccinated afterward, for example, our very own Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello.
So, at least 4 out of 10 local residents are walking around with zero immunity, with the true rate likely being more.
"Oh yeah, but what about all the people who probably had it and never tested positive?" you might say.
To which I would respond, if they don't know verifiably one way or another whether they had COVID-19, we can't count them.
I mean, we can assume, for example, that the actual infection numbers in LaGrange County are much higher than they present, because we know testing rates per-capita in that county are the lowest in the state. Amish residents are far less likely to test, so how many hundreds/thousands of cases existed but we never verified? We can't know.
Back to the letter:
"Maybe if Mr. Garbacz would read authoritative medical journals such as the UK's Lancet he would learn of the the very impressive real statistics on natural immunity. Maybe then Mr. Garbacz would think twice about criticizing others for their informed medical decisions," Grogg wrote.
Granted, this one may be an effect of timing, as I had written a story called "When immunity fails: Reinfections and breakthroughs" that ran in The News Sun on Tuesday but didn't get picked up in The Star due to a lack of space, so Ms. Grogg wouldn't have seen that unless she spotted it on Facebook or sought it out on kpcnews.com on her own. That story touched on the spirit of this question.
Basically, natural immunity is no silver bullet.
How do we know that? Well, as of Tuesday, Indiana has logged 51,336 reinfection cases since Sept. 1, 2021. Reinfections are defined as people who had COVID-19 once and have since tested positive for it a second time. That represents about 3% of the total Hoosier population that had tested positive for the virus before.
For comparison, the breakthrough rate for people who received vaccines is about 6% to date.
A few caveats, though. First, the state has been logging breakthroughs for longer than it's been tracking reinfections. Second, the pool of vaccinated individuals is more than twice as large as the group of previously infected, so there's a larger chance on any given day that one of them is going to be exposed to the virus.
So is natural immunity better?
Anti-vax types will swear up and down that it is, although they're more motivated by their animus toward the vaccine than any actual evidence.
The science is more mixed. A recent study tracking individuals in New York and California suggested that, against the delta variant, people with natural immunity were moderately more resistant to reinfection as opposed to people who got their vaccines.
Aha! That proves it!
Well, again, caveats.
In order to gain natural immunity, you have to have been subjected to the virus once before, and that presents its own risks. We know, for example, that the delta variant was generally more severe than the original COVID-19 strain, including landing more younger, healthier people in the hospital and the morgue.
For older people at much higher risk, the thought that you'll be better off with natural immunity is a bad gamble — yes, you might get marginal improvement against a second infection, but you're going to face some pretty well-documented risks the first time around.
For example, if you're 70-plus years old like Auburn's state Sen. Dennis Kruse, not getting vaccinated might land you in the ICU for 10 days. Sen. Kruse has natural immunity now, but I'd argue that walking to the brink of death isn't going to be worth it.
While the study showed that natural immunity might be a bit more durable than vaccine immunity, it also found that the people with the best protection were those who had COVID-19 before and then got vaccinated afterward.
Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, the people walking around with no immunity whatsoever were at the highest risk of getting infected.
So, back to the question. Is natural immunity better? That's a multi-part answer:
It is better than nothing.
It may be a little better than people who are solely vaccinated, although there are risks associated with getting sick in order to get that immunity.
That being said, it's not a silver bullet. As we see from reinfections, immunity from previous infection is also subject to fail at some point. Like vaccines, the longer period of time that has elapsed, the more likely you are to be vulnerable once again.
Lastly, getting vaccinated on top of natural immunity appears to provide the best overall defense, which is why that's the course recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, local health officers and legitimate doctors the world over.
What we do know is that at least 41.3% of our local residents have no immunity of any kind. And those are primarily the people I remain concerned about and that I referenced in my Sunday column on Jan. 23 that spurred Ms. Grogg's letter.
And while we know at least 22.5% of residents have gained natural immunity at some point, we also know that at least some of those haven't gone on to get vaccinated afterward.
To me, whether you had a previous infection or not is kind of a moot point. We know that even for those people who had a previous infection, getting vaccinated afterward provides the most robust defense against the virus going forward.
It's like going outside in the sub-zero winter weather we've had lately. Sure, wearing a coat (natural immunity) is going to give you protection against the cold. But adding a hat and gloves (vaccination) along with that coat is going to be better.
So, to summarize for Ms. Grogg and everyone else:
Natural immunity is fine. It works. But it doesn't last forever. It's not fail-proof.
Meanwhile, vaccination, regardless of whether you've had COVID-19 before or not, still gives you the best chance of fighting the virus with the lowest risk assumed.
