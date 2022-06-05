“Guys, what’s really gross about this is there is a ton of kids here.”
This is one of the first things said by “Boots,” the boot-wearing man starring in a Bikers Against Predators video filmed on Tuesday in Kendallville.
He said it as he’s approaching the Cole Center YMCA on Garden Street to confront a man they allegedly enticed online into meeting an underage girl.
He says that line as he’s approaching the YMCA, where local kids involved in the city’s summer camp are out playing on the adjacent playground, as he approaches and then enters the building while wearing a tactical vest with a firearm openly carried at his hip.
OK. Let’s pause here, because we need to have a looooong discussion.
This column isn’t about Bikers Against Predators, their recent beef with the Kendallville Police Department, or their overarching extrajudicial mission to try to root out and expose sexual predators living in northeast Indiana.
This is a column specifically about a man, literally one week, seven days, after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two adults and 19 children dead, walking up to a public building, where dozens of children are outside playing, while wearing a tactical vest and carrying a firearm.
He’s wearing a tactical vest and open carrying (the weapon was reportedly a pepper ball gun, not an actual firearm, but to the untrained eye at a distance, is anyone going to know or furthermore care about the distinction?) to a public place to confront a stranger and accuse them, on camera, of a sex crime.
There’s no softer or kinder way for me to put this: What is wrong with you, Boots?
“Let’s go march to a public place full of kids while wearing a vest and carrying a gun ONE WEEK after the second-deadliest school shooting in American history! What could go wrong?”
There’s a reason why private citizens aren’t encouraged to try to take the law into their own hands and this is precisely it.
Not only is there something to be said about the volatile confrontations Bikers Against Predators seeks out for YouTube views and social media adulation — I suspect Boots wears a bulletproof vest because he knowingly recognizes there’s a non-zero chance that some person he ambushes with a cell phone camera might pull a gun on him — but to agree to that meeting in a public place where you can reasonably suspect you might encounter other people including children is recklessly negligent and irresponsible, bordering on criminal.
So, let’s continue watching the clip. What happened next?
The alleged perp left when ambushed by Boots and started leaving to flee the scene.
Boots — again, reminder, wearing a tactical vest and open carrying a firearm — chases him past the playground of children and into the nearby neighborhood.
Summer camp counselors had to be debriefed the next morning because the scene of an armed man chasing and yelling at someone through their community, naturally, frightened those kids.
Vigilant citizens rightly called 911 to report an armed man chasing someone through their neighborhood, because that is, of course, something police should know about.
And then Bikers Against Predators and their fans are upset because police were upset at being called to respond to the vigilante pursuit and didn’t make a summary arrest of the other guy based on their homegrown evidence and allegations.
Boots should be grateful he didn’t end up in handcuffs, a jail cell or, worse, potentially dead, from this stunt.
Imagine this highly plausible course of events: Someone sees an armed man approaching the YMCA where there are a bunch of children playing outside and calls 911 to report it, fearing the next mass shooting event if about to unfold.
Now that’s not just a single officer responding to a neighborhood disturbance. That kind of 911 call is a “call the cavalry” situation where every police officer in the county is going lights and sirens to respond.
That’s a situation where an officer jumps out of his car with his own tactical vest on and his police-issued rifle drawn and ready to fire. That’s a situation where those officers are going to order you flat onto the ground with your hands clearly visible until they get a set of cuffs on you regardless of your protestations that you’re actually a good guy trying to root out child predators.
All it takes in those types of tense situations is one wrong move and suddenly police are probably justified to unload full magazines to neutralize the threat.
And imagine how frightened the local children are going to be if they were to bear witness to that.
If Bikers Against Predators wants to keep spurring inherently dangerous confrontations with individuals they’re soliciting into meeting, fine.
(Well, arguably not fine, as both local police and prosecutors have relayed concerns about their methods, but anyhow ... )
But if you’re going to create the conditions for potentially volatile and dangerous situations, do it on your own private property. Not in a public place. Especially not in a public place where, if you stop to think about your actions for more than two seconds, you might expect to find children and other people about.
Take your vendetta out of our town. Don’t come back.
Because, yeah, there were a lot of kids there Tuesday. And your thoughtless theatrics in bringing your video stunt to their playground can only be described one way:
Really gross.
