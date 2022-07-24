My aunt and uncle were married for a very long time. They lived in a little house in Albion, and I do not ever remember seeing one without the other one nearby. They seemed to be inseparable. Perhaps they could not get along without their partner in life since they died of natural causes within six weeks of each other.
They were the first ones I thought of when I learned about the temporary heart condition known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as broken-heart syndrome, which was first described in 1990 in Japan. More than 90% of reported broken-heart syndrome cases are in women ages 58 to 75. Research suggests that up to 5% of women suspected of having a heart attack actually have this disorder. Most people recover with no long-term heart damage. Unfortunately, some die.
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a weakening of the left ventricle, the heart’s main pumping chamber, usually as the result of severe emotional or physical stress including unexpected loss, illness, or injury of a close relative (especially a spouse/partner), friend, or pet.
Other examples of physical stressors include a sudden drop in blood pressure; serious illness, surgery, or medical procedure; car or other accident; severe pain; domestic violence; or an asthma attack. Emotional stressors might be receiving bad news (such as a diagnosis of cancer); fierce argument; financial loss; intense fear; public speaking; a surprise party or other sudden surprise; and others.
My aunt and uncle and takotsubo cardiomyopathy came to mind when I read about a large Swedish study suggesting that the stress of losing a family member can hasten the death of patients with heart failure.
The relative risk of dying was nearly 30% higher among bereaved patients with heart failure and slightly higher for those grieving the loss of more than one family member.
The highest risk was in the first week after the loss of a loved one, but some risk continued after five years of follow-up.
Aside from takotsubo syndrome, the early risk for death could be related to the activation of the body’s stress-related hormones in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, as well as the stress-related sympathetic nervous system. Higher long-term risks may reflect chronic stress, leading to poorly managed disease and an unhealthy lifestyle.
The researchers noted that psychosocial factors are an important aspect of health risks. So, clinicians need to follow patients or at least not let them fall out of usual care, asking questions, trying to understand their needs.
Psychosocial risk factors, like depression and social isolation, can worsen heart failure. They need to be integrated in the treatment of patients with chronic heart failure.
The new study included 490,527 patients in the Swedish Heart Failure Registry between 2000 and 2018 and/or in the Swedish Patient Register with a primary diagnosis of heart failure between 1987 and 2018. During a follow-up of almost four years, 12% of participants had a family member die, and 383,674 participants died.
Results showed the heart failure death risk increased 10% after the death of a child, 20% with the death of a spouse/partner, 13% with a sibling’s death, and 5% with the death of a grandchild.
No increased risk was seen after the death of a parent, which is likely related to an average study subject age of about 75 years.
An association between grief reaction and death risk was observed in cases of loss of a loved one caused by cardiovascular disease and other natural causes. But the association was also seen with cases of unnatural deaths, such as suicide.
The strong association between death rate and the loss of a spouse or partner was not surprising, given that they are an important source of mutual social support. So, perhaps help should be provided for each patient who suffers a big loss or other stress to find a new support person.
Both in the short and long term, providing that support can be a difficult thing. But it is a worthy goal and may have a significant impact on health and longevity.
