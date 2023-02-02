We've got to do it for the babies.
Over the weekend, I opined about how Indiana should impose travel restrictions on Hoosier women in order to stop them from potentially seeking out-of-state abortions, while also creating huge economic opportunity for Indiana.
(For anyone who missed that column on Saturday, just to be clear, the above is not a serious suggestion. It was written tongue-in-cheek. Indiana should definitely not do that.)
But, what about all the children in Indiana who currently don't have families? The movement is called pro-life, not just pro-birth, so we really need to ensure we care for those babies who successfully exited the womb too.
In 2020, Indiana had nearly 27,000 children in foster care, an improvement from more than 34,000 in both 2017 and 2018.
Now, for the record, not every kid in foster care is parentless and/or available for adoption. Foster placement is usually meant to be temporary and family reunification is often desired outcome.
Still, the need for more big-hearted people willing to take in foster kids — like our own Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello and his family — always remains.
So, I have the perfect fix for the problem. We're going to get our pro-life families to step up. Well, less "get" and more "compel."
Hard-liners in Indiana think Hoosier women shouldn't have any exceptions when it comes to abortion. You might be a preteen middle school girl who was molested and impregnated but, hey, them's the breaks. That fetus has equal or greater rights to life than you, kid. Sorry not sorry.
Then this idea hit me, we should enter all pro-life folks into a draft for available foster kids.
Anti-abortion activists don't think you should get a say when it comes to reproduction, so they should be totally on board with their lack of choice on this matter.
Well, really, for a ironic twist, I think we should put only Hoosier men into the draft pool. Kind of like Selective Service except instead of possibly losing your life in an overseas war, you're just going to sacrifice your social life raising a child. (I'm a parent with a 4-year-old, I'm allowed to make this joke).
All pro-life males will be entered into the draft at age 11, since that's the average age at which most girls enter puberty and could potentially become pregnant. While women are unable to conceive after menopause, we're not going to cap the draft age because we don't want to exclude anyone.
Once entered, the state will have regular draft lotteries, matching foster kids with draftees. Unlike Selective Service, even if you're picked, your number gets put back into the tumbler so you could potentially get picked again. Just because you got pregnant once doesn't mean it can't happen again, after all.
If selected, the state will deliver you your new child, who you will have to take care of. Simple as that.
Don't want a kid right now? You're an up-and-coming 20-something single guy who is full steam ahead on your career right now? Well, life comes at you fast sometimes, what can we tell you. Good luck juggling child care on your single-earner salary.
Already have some kids and can't afford to raise another one? You're just going to have to make do. Oh, and if you need financial assistance to raise that child, we're going to make it as difficult and demeaning as possible to get it and we'll scapegoat you as "government leech" for cheap political points whenever we need to justify a new tax cut for people wealthier than you.
You're 13 years old and have no reasonable means or skills to possibly raise a child at your age? Well, I feel for you. It's not your fault, but you're still going to have to raise that kid. But hey, the good news is you and your new son/daughter can ride the bus to school together.
But wait. What if I was doing everything right? What if I was trying to be responsible and still by some freak chance I got selected anyway? Well, I appreciate your effort, but you have to accept the responsibility that whenever you and your partner talk about banning abortion there's a chance you can be blessed with a child via draft. No form of prevention is infallible, I'm afraid.
OK, but what if I was forced into it? Like, I didn't want this at all, but someone drugged me and then shoved a Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America pamphlet in my pocket while I was unconscious? That's heartbreaking, but, I mean, what were you wearing that night? Were you drinking? Did you lead them on a little? I hear you're a bit flirtatious when it comes to debating abortion policy. Or are you just making it up? Regardless, here's your kid. We're sure you'll work it out.
Don't think that just because you're not sexually active or because you don't make the consensual decision to have sex exempts you, guys. Because it's only fair that you understand that simply by existing, someone can aggressively violate and bestow upon you, against your will, this most treasured gift.
This draft idea is not only right for babies and children, it's the only fair and equitable solution.
If the state is going to compel a Hoosier woman to carry a child she doesn't want, it's only fair that we also ensure that Hoosier men share that responsibility too.
I understand some of you may not like this idea. You may even be angry at me for suggesting it. And you'd be wrong to do so.
Because hey, I know better than you what's best for you on this topic.
It'd be a little hypocritical to demand that of others without accepting the same responsibility for yourself, wouldn't it?
I don't see any exceptions to that.
