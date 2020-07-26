KENDALLVILLE — News that the DeKalb Free Fall Fair had fallen to COVID-19 was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
More than 11,000 clicked in to get the news about the huge county fair, which runs later in the season than most summer fairs, that was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The annual street fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, is a DeKalb County tradition with its carnival rides, games, food, entertainment and associated events. Nicknamed “The World’s Largest Family Reunion,” the Free Fall Fair typically attracts thousands of people from DeKalb County and surrounding communities.
“The decision has been very difficult — and one we made with a heavy heart. The cancellation not only impacts fair-goers, but also the vendors, community groups and business partners who rely on income from the fair,” said fair board President Eric Rowe.
This week, stories about other major cancellations, school reopenings and various coronavirus new rounded out of the Top 10 from July 16-22:
1) DeKalb Free Fall Fair canceled — 11,463 pageviews
2) East Noble unveils reopening plan — 3,306 pageviews
3) Holcomb to mandate mask use in Indiana starting Monday — 3,284 pageviews
4) Major phone outage hits Kendallville after underground cables cut — 2,664 pageviews
5) Fremont sets deadline for e-learning — 1,398 pageviews
6) Garrett teacher named as finalist for teaching honor — 1,138 pageviews
7) Spry 90-year-old credits orchids for longevity (column) — 1,106 pageviews
8) Kendallville Apple Festival canceled — 1,096 pageviews
9) An opportunity Dale Gearhart has been waiting for — 1,055 pageviews
10) East Noble will make athletics decisions in August — 912 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about Kendallville Apple Festival being canceled, data about comorbidities in COVID-19 patients and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new mask order topped reader interest this week:
July 17: Drawing thousands of visitors from around northeast Indiana leading to massive, close-quarter crowds, the Kendallville Apple Festival cancellation seemed likely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — 8,139 people reached, 700 reactions, 212 shares, 354 comments
July 16: COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized are more likely to also have chronic conditions or other major illnesses than the average patient, but the most serious comorbidities also only account for a fraction of patients — 7,598 people reached, 17 reactions, five shares, 50 comments
July 22: BREAKING: Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign statewide mask mandate, to take effect Monday. Masks will also be required in schools for students in third grade and above, Holcomb said — 7,262 people reached, 533 reactions, 137 shares, 371 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Steuben County readers were liking 4-H coverage, DeKalb County readers were saddened by the Free Fall Fair cancellation and Noble/LaGrange County readers reacted to the Kendallville Apple Festival being called off:
July 20: (The Herald Republican) One of Katie Ridenour’s two started calves put her on top of the show Monday during the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H fair — 576 reactions, 13 shares, 147 comments
July 20: (The Star) Another great fall event bites the dust for 2020 — 3,015 reactions, 1,464 shares, 1,801 comments
July 17: BREAKING: Kendallville Apple Festival canceled for 2020 — 351 reactions, 132 shares, 207 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.