Last week, I told you about a coroner case involving a motorcycle gang member who had shot the stripper he lived with and had dumped her in a swamp in Amish country in northern Indiana.
Since the State Police searchers did not find her, the trial had gone forward without proof that she was really dead.
On the basis of the defendant’s confession, he was convicted and sent to prison.
However, at the time the skeleton was found in our county, he had gotten tired of prison and was granted a new trial because there was no proof that she was dead. He said that she had disappeared and probably just ran away.
So, in spite of the fact that we thought we knew whose skeleton had been found, we did not inform anyone outside of law enforcement of our suspicions until we could make a confirmation of her identity.
Fortunately, there were teeth in the skull with previous dental work and the police knew who the suspected decedent’s dentist had been, allowing us to obtain dental records and x-rays.
After a match was confirmed by a forensic dentist, we were able to inform her next of kin that her remains had been found and identified.
But by that time, the retrial had already begun.
Given the reason for the retrial, I thought the prosecutor would jump at the chance to introduce into evidence the newly identified skeleton with the bullet hole in the skull.
If you have ever had to give evidence in a trial, you will probably understand why I was not looking forward to appearing in court to explain all the details of why we believed that this skeleton was indeed the decedent in question. The defense attorney could be expected to grill me and the other investigators, trying to trip us up and plant an element of doubt in the minds of the jurors about whether we knew what we were talking about.
So, I breathed a tentative sigh of relief when I found out that in view of the precedent-setting aspect of a murder conviction without proof of death, the prosecutor wanted to go forward with the trial without introducing the skeletal remains as evidence, unless it looked like the case might be lost.
However, the possibility that we could be called to testify loomed over us until the end of the trial when the jury still found the defendant guilty of murder and he was returned to prison.
At last, we could return the skeletal remains we had found to the decedent’s family so they could have closure as well as justice regarding the death by homicide of their loved one.
We would have liked to have found and returned every single bone, but some remained missing. The dried-up swamp area was searched thoroughly such that we even found the metal grommets from the tarp she was rolled up in.
Incidentally, we did find all 10 of her acrylic fingernails, proving that those things are durable enough to outlast every part of us but maybe our bones. So, we returned those along with the skeletal remains, although I do not know if they were buried with her.
The Campfire Story:
Another coroner case occurred when a hunter was searching for a deer he had wounded and tracked into a state park. He did not find the deer. But he did find the skeletal remains of a person near an overgrown campfire site.
This skeleton was nearly completely intact. In fact, the decedent’s belt and some parts of the jeans and t-shirt were still around the bones. Although some hair remained, the soft tissues were otherwise completely gone due to decomposition and insect activity.
As we evaluated the scene, we uncovered a gun of a caliber consistent with the single entrance and exit holes in the skull with the entrance on the decedent’s left. There was no evidence that anyone else had been present at the site when the shot was fired.
The identity of the person required significant cooperation with state park officials, law enforcement and even a towing service.
This story will be concluded next week. But please remember that the stories are “mostly” true related to a faulty memory or attempted embellishment for entertainment value or to protect identities or for other reasons. So, anyone who reads this should understand that this should not be taken as “gospel” but rather enjoyed.
