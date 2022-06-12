As we age, time seems to go faster, making it harder for us to adapt to the changes that occur in our environment as well as in ourselves. Many of us worry that we are losing the battle as our ability to remember and reason is declining, leading to cognitive impairment or dementia.
Recently published research suggested that the combination of hearing loss and vision loss is linked to an eight-fold increased risk of cognitive impairment (decreased ability to think).
Investigators analyzed data on more than five million U.S. senior citizens. Adjusted results show that participants with hearing impairment alone had more than twice the odds of also having cognitive impairment, while those with vision impairment alone had more than triple the odds of cognitive impairment.
However, those with dual sensory impairment (DSI) had an eight-fold higher risk for cognitive impairment.
Of those with cognitive impairment, 16% had DSI, compared with only about 2% of their peers without cognitive impairment.
We know that hearing and vision impairment increase with age. It is estimated that one-third of U.S. adults between the ages of 65 and 74 experience hearing loss, and 4% experience vision impairment.
The link between dual hearing loss and vision loss and mental health problems such as depression and social isolation have been well researched. There have also been several studies in the past decade linking hearing loss to dementia and cognitive decline.
For the new study, the researchers used data from 2008 to 2017 of the American Community Survey (ACS), which was conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.
More than five million participants aged 65 or older were asked yes/no questions regarding serious cognitive impairment, hearing impairment and vision impairment. A proxy, such as a family member or nursing home staff member, provided answers for individuals not capable of self-reporting.
The prevalence of DSI climbed with age, from 1.5% for respondents aged 65-74 years to 2.6% for those aged 75-84 and to 10.8% in those 85 years and older.
After controlling for age, race, education and income, the researchers found higher odds of cognitive impairment in those with sensory impairments versus those without.
The odds of cognitive impairment by sensory impairment were greatest for the youngest group (age 65-74) and lowest for the oldest (85 and above).
Several theories or hypotheses might help to explain the correlation between DSI and cognitive impairment. They include the following:
• The “sensory deprivation hypothesis” suggests that DSI could cause cognitive deterioration simply because of decreased auditory and visual input.
• The “resource allocation hypothesis” suggests that hearing- or vision-impaired older adults may use up more cognitive resources to accommodate for sensory deficits, leaving fewer resources for higher-order memory processes.
• Hearing impairment might also lead to social disengagement among older adults, thus speeding up cognitive decline due to isolation and lack of stimulation.
• Reverse causality is also possible. In the “cognitive load on perception” hypothesis, cognitive decline may lead to declines in hearing and vision because of “decreased resources for sensory processing.”
• In addition, the association may be non-causal. The “common cause hypothesis” theorizes that sensory impairment and cognitive impairment may be due to shared age-related degeneration and weakness of the central nervous system.
We just do not know whether hearing/vision loss causes cognitive decline, though there are plausible ways that sensory loss could affect cognitive abilities like memory, language and executive function.
The big question is whether we can improve patients’ cognitive performance by treating or accommodating their sensory impairments. If safe and practical things like hearing aids or cataract surgery improve cognitive health, even a little bit, it would be a huge benefit to society, because sensory loss is very common, and there are many treatment options.
From my own standpoint, I realize that hearing and seeing better will not solve all of the problems that my wife complains about when I do not seem to listen or pay attention to her. That causes me to be concerned that hearing and seeing better might ruin some of my excuses, putting the blame directly on me where it actually belongs.
I expect I need to take that risk and schedule hearing and vision testing for the sake of the possibility that improvements in those sensory modalities might preserve my ability to think and interact with others a little bit longer.
