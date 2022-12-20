I learned a lot last week.
For my football fans, I learned throwing the ball laterally 20 yards back with no time left could cost you a win, and that the Indianapolis Colts this year may be one of the worst teams in NFL history, but that’s just my opinion.
For my high school basketball fans and the main reason you are actually reading this story, I learned that my rankings last week were a little, how do you put it?
Unorganized.
There were a lot of surprises, at least to me, around the area that has required me to do some adjusting, with a total of four new teams from either gender joining my top 5.
Here are this week’s rankings.
GirlsNo. 1 Central NobleRecord: 13-0, 6-0 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: No. 1
Last Week’s Results: Def. West Noble 61-20
The Cougars, still ranked third in Class 2A, had a full week of rest and preparation for West Noble, making easy work of the Chargers in a 41-point victory with Madison Vice making her first seven shots and, along with Meghan Kiebel, combined for 44 points alone.
Like I said last week, however, the strength of schedule for the Cougars hasn’t been all that daunting with two wins over teams with winning records.
Actually, according to Sagarin ratings, Central Noble is ranked 238th in the category, not that great.
Their next two opponents, however, Wawasee (7-6 overall) and South Adams (8-5), both have winning records, and the Cougars can hope to build to their resume and undefeated season in the games to come.
No. 2 EastsideRecord: 10-2, 6-0 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: No. 2
Last Week’s Results: Def. Edon (Ohio) 56-18, Lakewood Park 42-18 and Lakeland 52-48
Regardless of how good or bad a team is, holding opponents to 18 total points in back-to-back games is impressive. The Blazers actually did that three times when they held Prairie Heights to 17 points on Dec. 9.
While Eastside dropped to 49th in the state in defense (35.42 points per game), being ranked there out of 394 teams is incredible.
Like the Cougars, the Blazers don’t have that strong of a schedule through no fault of their own (193rd), though a date with 11-1 Bellmont looms after Christmas at Hoosier Gym that will surely test just how good the Blazers are.
No. 3 WestviewRecord: 6-7, 4-2 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: Unranked
Last Week’s Results: Def. Fremont 47-40 and Sturgis (Mich.) 55-46
While the Warriors did lose to the next team on this list, Westview is continuing to show how much they’ve improved from last year by already matching their win total with a lot of season left.
As surprising as it may sound, the Warriors are ranked fourth in the NECC above some traditional powerhouses in Garrett and Angola.
While they have yet to face the Hornets and the teams ahead of them in Fairfield and Eastside, Westview is making a case for itself.
No. 4 GarrettRecord: 5-6, 3-2 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: Unranked
Last Week’s Results: Def. Churubusco 62-40 and Concordia 46-36
The Railroaders won both games last week, the latter of which a celebration of sorts when Bailey Kelham was recognized as the program’s all-time leading scorer and counting.
Garrett’s best wins so far are against Westview and Concordia, neither of which have cracked .500 themselves.
That being said, while the Railroaders have yet to earn a quality win, their performances last week have moved them into my top five.
No. 5 DeKalbRecord: 6-7, 0-3 NE8
Last Week’s Ranking: No. 3
Last Week’s Results: Def. Prairie Heights 51-26, Lost to Norwell 62-29
The Barons did about what they were expected to last week. They easily handled a 1-11 Prairie Heights team, before being run out of Ossian by an 11-2 Norwell squad.
My justification for moving them down two spots is this. Two weeks ago, DeKalb needed double overtime in order to beat Concordia by three on the road, while Garrett beat them in regulation.
Although the Barons beat Garrett by 11 a month ago, they are still a question mark for me at this point in the season.
Dropped Out: Lakeland, Angola
Others considered: Angola
BoysNo. 1 West NobleRecord: 6-0, 2-0 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: No. 2
Last Week’s Results: Def. Central Noble 58-54
The Chargers are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A and No. 1 in my rankings, for good reason.
West Noble got its biggest win of the season to date at Central Noble thanks to a huge 20-1 run in the third quarter and balanced scoring amongst Austin Cripe, Nevin Phares, Derek Slone and Luke Schermerhorn.
It’s their biggest win of the season to date... until tomorrow night with the next team in my rankings.
No. 2 Prairie HeightsRecord: 7-0, 4-0 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: No. 1
Last Week’s Results: Def. Whitko 57-43 and Churubusco 74-33
The Panthers have done nothing wrong to go from the top of my list to second. It’s just that West Noble had a big-time win last Friday and Prairie Heights’ victories were to a pair of one-win teams.
It’s not to say anything bad about the Panthers, as they’re the real deal with Chase Bachelor and Isaiah Malone, who combined for 88 points in the two victories last week.
We’ll see if the two will be enough for West Noble’s balanced attack tomorrow.
No. 3 FremontRecord: 6-1, 2-1 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: Unranked
Last Week’s Results: Def. Wayne 66-63 and Angola 55-52
Fly Eagles Fly, because Fremont is also off to a great start, albeit help to a weak schedule to start.
I’m willing to give the Eagles a pass here, because they gave Wayne its first loss of the season last week, escaping the city of Fort Wayne by the skin of their wings, before doing it again at home against Angola on Saturday.
Fremont will have a huge test tonight at 7-1 Woodlan before going into East Noble’s Max Platt Holiday Tournament next Tuesday as the probable favorite.
No. 4 LakelandRecord: 4-2, 2-1 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: Unranked
Last Week’s Results: Def. Eastside 58-31
The only team to beat Fremont this season so far has been the Lakers, who have also looked good in their past two games, winning by blowouts.
Their most recent win over the Blazers was a little surprising to me, as I expected Eastside to hold their own. Instead, it got pretty ugly.
Lakeland’s only game this week should be a good one against county rival Westview at home. The Warriors are just coming off a buzzer-beating road loss to Angola on Friday.
No. 5 Central NobleRecord: 2-2, 1-2 NECC
Last Week’s Ranking: No. 4
Last Week’s Results: Lost to West Noble 58-54
Back-to-back losses for the Cougars have hurt, as Central Noble has lost two in a row for the first time since the beginning of 2019.
Now ranked 14th in the Class 2A poll, the Cougars don’t have a tough schedule leading up to the NECC Tournament on Jan. 11, 2023.
Their next five opponents (Bremen, Wawasee, East Noble, Bluffton and Garrett) are currently a combined 4-27, which should translate to a few if not all victories come conference tourney time.
Dropped Out: Westview, Eastside
Others Considered: Westview
