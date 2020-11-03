Hope is a strong word!

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do and something to hope for.”
— Tom Bodett
One of the most powerful words in the English language is “hope.”
Cambridge dictionary defines hope as: to want something to happen or to be true, and usually to have a good reason to think that it might.
The other day I was playing disc golf at the Commons Park Disc Golf Course in Angola. I was hoping to play well with my new disc, when I threw it into the branches of a tree, and it got stuck. I could see it, but it was about 25 feet from the ground. Shaking the tree was not an option, and climbing the tree was not going to happen. So, I stood there hoping that the wind would blow it down. Twenty minutes later, to my surprise and my amazement, the wind came to my defense. The disc is now back in my bag. It was a great day!
All of us need hope! Casually, we hope that the wind blows in our favor, we hope for our sports teams to win, we hope to get a good grade in school, we hope to sink a putt in golf, we hope to get a raise or a promotion in the workforce, and we hope to lose a few pounds. Ultimately, we hope to live a long and happy life!
On the serious side, we hope that there will be no more wars, that there will be racial and gender equality, that we eliminate world hunger, we find a cure for cancer, a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, treatments for other illnesses, and a solution to saving the planet in our ever-changing climate. In 2020, I hope for a better America!
All of us on our journey in life are faced with many difficult situations, so most of us can relate to this quote, “They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” I hope that in your life you have been blessed by having those three things. I know I have.
On your journey in life, think of this quote: “Never lose hope. Storms make people stronger and never last forever.”
Whenever you are faced with a difficult situation in life, cling to that hope. Hope may start small but it grows, and with that growth it builds your will to succeed. Your hope helps you make it through the storm. Sooner or later the storm will pass, and you will be a stronger person for having endured through that struggle.
The thing about hope is that it is something that we all share. My grandparents hoped for a better life by coming to America. My parents hoped for a better life for me and my sisters by working numerous jobs to help us pay for college. I hope that I have paved the way for a better life for my children and grandchildren just as my parents and grandparents did for me.
Hope is a strong word!
