Let’s go up the road from Albion and on Road 9 you will be at the Rome City School, just west of the town. I had a room in the basement and across the hall was the high school art room. Roberta Frick was the teacher and her assistants were the late Sheldon Smith and Craig Munk. Just look at all the fame Mr. Munk brought to Noble County. Wow!
In my class, I had lots of students, so I’ll just mention a few like the Altimus brothers, Vicki Donat, Bill Hosted, Michelle Fiandt, David Imes and Karen Rhea. In my class, we worked on our colors, names, counting, etc. We also had a walking board, jump ropes, hopping on one foot, marching and especially skipping.
The girls had the skipping under control, but it was not the easiest for the boys. I would take their hand and have them skip around the room so they could feel the beat or try to get it right. As you read my story, you will see how important skipping would be later.
Later that year the high school music teacher had a “Spring Fling” and she asked me if my class would like to participate. Well, naturally, I said “No way,” but she kept asking me and I tried to think of something we could do for the musical.
I had an idea of what I would like to do, but I would need some help. I went to my room mothers and fathers who were the late Gerald (Hop) Hosted and his wife Marceda and the late Robert (Bob) Rhea and his wife Joan. I told them what I had planned, and they said they would get started on it very soon. I still had some doubts about what I planned because it needed some skipping to pull it off. The other thing that bothered me was about the location of the program because it was in the Rome City gym and my 5 and 6-year-olds could not reach the floor from the lowest bleachers. Well, whatever will be will be, so let’s get on with the show.
The final day arrived and we took our places on the lowest bleachers and waited for the program to begin. You might know since we were the younger students we were to be the first ones to start the show. We carefully lined up around two car tires with a pole attached to the center with crepe paper of pastel colors of pink, yellow, green and blue. We skipped around the poles two times and the children each reached out and picked up one of the colored streamers.
As they skipped to the music they got closer and closer to the tires and as the music stopped they had carefully let go of the streamers and it had become the “May Day” poles of a variety of colors.
We took a bow, especially the boys, who had skipped their feet and hearts out to please everyone.
It was only the beginning of the musical but we got a standing ovation from parents, grandparents, friends and all the other elementary students, plus the high school classes who would perform later that evening.
Can you see how proud this was for me as a kindergarten teacher in Noble County in the Rome City School many years ago? Thanks for the memories!
Jane Hampshire is a retired elementary school teacher. She lives in Kendallville. We are grateful for the columns she writes for this newspaper.
