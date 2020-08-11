To start, I’m feeling fine.
But, last week, I was scared that I was going to become the state’s newest case of the coronavirus.
On Monday, I felt fine, However, my phone wasn’t.
My iPhone XR was on the fritz, so on Tuesday, I went to a phone store near me in Fort Wayne to bite the bullet and upgrade to an entirely new phone. I was due for one anyway.
My plan was to arrive at the store as soon as it opened at 10 a.m., get the upgraded iPhone 11, and zoom on up to Kendallville for work.
So, I checked in and had to wait for almost an hour to be helped. In the meantime, people were packed into the store, milling about, some masked, some improperly so, with the covering pulled down by their chin or under their nose.
Once I sat down with the person who helped me upgrade, it would be another hour before I left.
When I got home from work that day, I started feeling very, very tired. I paid it no mind, thinking that maybe the stress of that morning had taken a lot out of me.
The next morning, I had a sore throat, headache and was still exhausted. I didn’t think anything about it because, to me, it might just have been symptoms of sleeping with the AC too cold.
Later on, though, I felt worse.
Sitting at my desk that afternoon, I felt like I needed to sleep. I couldn’t focus, and I felt hot.
Immediately, I scheduled an appointment for a free COVID-19 test at the Community Learning Center here in Kendallville.
When I went home, I took my temperature and found I was running a fever. I worked from home Thursday, the same day I was tested at the CLC.
Although I live in Fort Wayne, I scheduled my test at the CLC because it was familiar to me, and anything I could do to alleviate my anxiety would help.
When I was there, as I was standing in the hallway waiting to go in, I was so anxious I felt like I wasn’t real.
I think what was triggering that was a fear of the unknown — like if the swab would be the kind that goes deep into your head, or if I tested positive and needed to go to the hospital, how I would even begin to pay for it.
The testing was quick and painless. One nurse checked me in, while another nurse gave me the test.
The nasal swab went as far back into my nose as you could probably reach yourself. A little uncomfortable, but over in less than five seconds.
Don’t lie. You know how far that is.
I stayed home from work Friday, too, just to be sure I wasn’t going to infect anyone, and on Saturday, I received the results that I had tested negative.
Hallelujah!
I’m also feeling much better since Thursday, with just a sore throat hanging around.
So, I’ll conclude by sharing the sentiments of our friend Grace Housholder, who also was tested at the CLC last week: it really is a blessing to have this service here.
Our county health officer, Dr. Terry Gaff, has said repeatedly that people should really use the service more, too. And why not? It’s free, easy peace of mind that contributes to everyone’s wellbeing.
