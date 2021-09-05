“The Sermon on the Mount, Matthew (5:1-7.28), the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13) and the Golden Rule (Matthew 7:12) “Treat others as you want them to treat you”) are all in Matthew. It is perhaps the best known and the most quoted of all the books of the Bible.
Several of the best-known stories that Jesus used for teaching about God’s love are found only in Luke’s Gospel: The Good Samaritan (10:25-37), A Lost Sheep (15:1-7), and A Lost Son (15:11-32). Only Luke tells how Jesus visited in the home of a hated tax collector (19:1-10) and promised life in paradise to a dying criminal (23:39-43).
News of people being killed tears my heart and soul into little pieces and I wonder if I can ever be made whole again.
My heart and soul were also torn apart with grief when I lost my most precious kitty, Daniel. Yes, he was named after a book in the Bible. He was truly my soul bonded kitty. We had to take care of him and his brother, Isaiah, when they were only 10 weeks old because they had ringworm and we agreed to take them home early and care for them ... because I knew how to do just that.
They were Cream Persians and very, very lovable. Our Isaiah lived long enough to help God “nurse” my husband back from a very long healing from heart valve surgery; my dear husband almost died of the flu, contracted in rehab. Isaiah seemed to know he had to stay a bit longer for his Daddy, and he did, in God’s timing.
That was back in 2018. My precious Daniel became ill just about two weeks ago ... at age 13 and 7 months. He truly was my Prayer Kitty. He would be with me when I did my prayers and it was as though he knew what I was doing ... with my faith, I know it was God.
Needless to say, losing my Daniel is no comparison to losing a child ... I know the pain when my daughter passed into Heaven.
I have found that, no matter what, out of every sorrow or trial that we go through, no matter how painful it seems at the time ... God carries us, really. He lifts us up and if we only will listen to Him, God will get us through the “toughest times” in our lives.
I had noticed on my neighborhood group, online, a lady had some kittens to give away. After Daniel went to Heaven the notice popped up again ... this time saying there were only two left and they needed good homes. I prefer male neutered cats because, over the years, I have found them to be more affectionate than the female kitties, so I dismissed it.
Later that evening the kitties popped up again, only this time the lady was saying she really thought one was a male. So we answered her and made an appointment to go meet the kitty.
I could not stop crying and thinking about Daniel and the love he held for me, given to him by God. I do believe that God gives our animal companions, “unconditional love.” God loves us all “unconditionally,” no matter how sinful we are. So I see my kitties’ love for me as God sending me just a little bit of Heaven here on earth.
I knew in my heart I wanted this kitten to choose me, not I choose him, and choose me he did. We brought him home and he is just the most loving little guy! I know God will guide him in being my Prayer Kitty. No way would I want to replace my Daniel. He was truly one of a kind, but as I told my husband, “I think God and Daniel got together in Heaven and guided us to my new Prayer Partner, for his Mama.”
The lovely lady who gave us precious Matthew Luke was so very kind and caring, a blessing from God to us. She is very soft-spoken with a very beautiful presence about her and we felt very blessed that God introduced us to her. She gave me a gift of Holy Water and food for Matthew, and even a big bolster pillow the kitties had been sleeping on together, so he would have the “smell” of his family and be more at ease going home with us.
I ask you to join me in prayer for the families of all the young people who were sacrificed in this terrible war as they grieve for their loved ones who gave their lives to ensure a better life for people they did not even know. They gave love and their soul, a gift that can never be taken lightly.
“Dear Father, I pray in Thanksgiving for all the Beautiful and Loving Gifts You have given to me all my life. You know when our hearts are in sorrow and when we need just a little bit of Heaven here on earth. For me, Father, You know it is Your Precious Animal Children that I have a very loving heart for and I pray that Your other Human Children will have a heart of Loving, Forgiving, Providing, Kindness, and Praying for All of Your Human Children as well as Your Animal Children and Your Beautiful Gifts of Nature You gave to us ... help us to protect and cherish each within our hearts and souls. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
