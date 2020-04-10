Rollie, 7, was cleaning up his room and listening to Christmas music. His mother asked, “Why Christmas music?” Rollie replied, “Because we can use something cheerful now.” — Erika Celeste of Fremont
Oliver, almost 2, and Priscilla, almost 4, woke up from a nap and started fighting. Then they had some milk and started to play together. Later Priscilla asked her mother for more milk. Her mother said, “No, you have had enough milk. That is all the milk you should have.” A little while later, Oliver came to his mother, pointed to Priscilla’s empty cup and said in as stern and deep a voice as he could muster: “Mommy, you have to give Priscilla more milk. If you don’t give her more milk, Mommy, I won’t give you a prize.” So their mother gave Priscilla more milk, and both kids had white smiles. — Catherine (mother of Priscilla and Oliver) of Chile
Sara, 3, fell asleep in the afternoon. When she woke up she noticed she had red marks on her body — the red impressions we get from sleeping in a funny way. “Mommy, I think I fell asleep with a marker,” she said. — Liz (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
Erin said, “It makes me so sad when you tell me you don’t like my dinner.” Henry replied, “Well, it makes me so sad that you give it to me.” — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry) of Fort Wayne
Jude, 6, was assigned to write a couple of sentences answering the following: “If you were a butterfly, where would you go and what would you do?” He wrote, “If I were a butterfly, I would go to Georgia (random) and play Xbox.” His father said, “Really? I don’t know many butterflies that can play Xbox.” Jude replied, “I know. It’s fiction.” — Ahmed Abdelmageed (father of Jude) of Fort Wayne
I am sharing this information again for the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville. “We are in need of newspapers. If you have some extra, we could use them. However we cannot use the shiny advertiser type papers. We have green bins sitting next to our garage doors for paper collections. Thank you in advance.”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column!
