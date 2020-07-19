Cautionary Tale: Once. Once when my children were young, everyone had a different place to be. All three children scattered, close by of course, but at a different event. It was very odd. I worked out in the garden, and then went into the farmhouse to make lunch. I remember I heard the clock ticking. Usually I paid no attention to the clock except to make sure I wound it and occasionally looked at it to tell time.
On this day, though, after hearing the ticking of the clock, I sat down to ponder. (Pondering is always a good thing to do.) I wondered, aloud, about the day when I would be alone without them. It seemed so far off. In a way, it did not even seem to be a possibility. My life was full of chores and work and the thought of it ever changing was not only a non-possibility, it was something I didn’t want to ever happen.
Yes, as a young working mom on a farm void of running water and electricity, and raising three boys, I still loved each moment. I never wished for them to grow up or leave home. It really was unimaginable. However, here we are.
Not only have they grown up and flown, they have now been gone longer than when they were in my care and guidance. That does not even seem real. To me, they are still my little boys, and I am their mom.
Now the grandchildren are in my care. (Yes, they are still here!) The questions and thoughts I had with my children, now circle around in my head with my children’s children. Will the day come when they are not in my care? Will they become older than me in wisdom? Moreover, because I only have them several weeks out of the year, how much can I teach them?
Holly is my oldest granddaughter, and is already a beauty at 13. She is always throwing my advice back to me. “Now, Nannie, don’t worry about that. Remember just live in the moment, that is what you always say!” I gave Holly my room on this vacation so she could have a bit more privacy. When we go to bed (and it is always late), we look out the beautiful French doors to say goodnight to Jupiter and Saturn. Could I turn this into a habit for her of saying good night to the night sky? Holly has spent the last two weeks helping me watch the Littles, watching movies at night with Kathy, Brianna and myself after the twins go to bed. She also tries to help me with skin care. Amy Oberlin was so kind to come over and teach her how to make rose water and gave her a quart jar of fresh rose water. She shops with Rachel, bikes with Kathy, and finds time to trick her cousins, Jonah and Graham.
Brianna is 10, and is so delightful. If you remember, she planned last week’s tea party for us. She wanted to learn to play the piano while she was here so Aimee Frisinger Simons gave her one lesson. It was fun for her to walk to Aimee’s house and back. She practices every day on her one song. She also bakes with Morgan Saur. At night, late, after I tuck in all the other children, I spend time with her. We tell stories. We share secrets. She is happy here and thinks she could live with me for a year. Be still my heart, but I am doubtful about the parents giving permission. Stay tuned for that one.
The twins are hilarious and ornery. They get up early and poke me in the eye to join them for their morning routine. I reluctantly (because I have to) get up and pour their cheerios and watch them toss them around. There are days I feel so sorry for my neighbors for the chaos and noise we cause here on West Street.
This week they will start leaving. The girls will join their mother in Portland, Oregon. Abe will load up the twins and drive back to Charleston. All my wishing and hoping they would move to our small town will be in vain, and they will be gone.
Kathy will help me pick up the pieces … not just the toys … but also my heart.
The clock ticks. The sun sets. Jupiter rises. Life goes on with or without us, but we still have today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.