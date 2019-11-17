Q. We had a contractor redo our kitchen and dining room floor last year and have had some problems with it. Several pieces have cracked so we called the installer to see what we could do about replacement. The tile is large — 12”x12” — and he told us that the tile was difficult to lay. He removed and replaced the cracked ones at no charge but said that if he had to come back, he would need to charge us. Several other tiles have a hollow sound when you tap them or walk on them. It seems that they are also loose or have a void underneath. Does this sound right or are we going to have problems in the future? — Keith in Allen County
A. Several things can contribute to having tile cracking problems. Of course, if you drop something on a fragile tile it will break and need to be replaced. Also, if the subsurface or subfloor is unstable the tile floor will move, and cracking of the tile and the grout joint can happen.
If the floor is a wood floor, over a crawl space or basement concrete board or tile backer board must be used to eliminate movement for the tile floor for it to last.
In your case, it sounds like the tiles did not get properly set. If you use a large tile, extra attention needs to get paid to making sure the tiles are properly set in mortar. The tile and mortar manufacturer will give recommendations as to the size of notched trowel to use, normally 1/4 inch is the recommendation. The spread of the trowel needs to go just one direction and cover the entire surface. Sometimes installers will only apply mortar to the center of the tile to preserve chalk lines or keep clean up to a minimum.
Once the tile is set, they need to apply pressure along with a slight side to side movement to ensure good mortar coverage on the bottom of the tile for it to adhere.
