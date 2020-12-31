At a playground near their home in Texas, Alessandra, 6, was playing with some boys when she noticed a pile of sticks and brush. Alessandra, who was on the ground, looked up to the boys in the jungle gym and said, “Look, we can rub two sticks together and we can make a fire!” The oldest boy looked down from the top of the jungle gym and said, “My dad has a lighter.” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Alessandra) of Wawaka
Alessandra was reminded by her parents to use her fork. Alessandra agreed to do so. Her parents continued, “You’re not going to teach your future little brother bad habits are you?” Alessandra replied, “No. I’ll just do the bad habits when I’m by myself!”
Here is another story from Vi about a conversation she overheard when she saw a friend at Richard’s Restaurant in Kendallville. The friend was with her young great-nephew and his small friend. “What can I get for you?” the waitress asked. “I would like food, please!” the smallest boy answered politely.
+++
During this pandemic, which has lasted nearly a third of his lifetime, our grandson Oliver, 2, has become accustomed to wearing a face mask. In preparation for his family’s trip from Chile to the U.S., Oliver was continually reminded that “only good children” get to fly to the U.S. on an airplane. When he was reminded that wearing the mask on the plane will protect him from the “bad” virus that might be on the plane, Oliver countered: “The virus is bad! It can’t go on the plane!”
Oliver was eating homemade vegetable soup with large, slippery noodles in it. The noodles were difficult for him to get to his mouth and down his throat. But he enjoyed the challenge. “Mommy, it’s soup and slide!” he said.
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared these conversations with their sons Levi, 7, and Henry, 4.
Levi: Mommy, you’re such a good Lego finder! I think I love you even more than ever ... and you’re pretty!
Henry: Let’s get the whole house cleaned up today!
Erin: OK!
Henry: OK, I’m gonna just lay here while you guys do it.
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
