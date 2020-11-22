KENDALLVILLE — Although not nearly as well-read as at the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 coverage has made a small comeback recently as the situation across northeast Indiana has worsened.
This week’s most-read story on kpcnews.com covered the state’s weekly ratings two weeks ago when LaGrange County hit red, the worst rating, for the first time.
That was followed up by last week’s ratings in which Steuben and DeKalb counties joined LaGrange in the red along with several other northeast Indiana counties.
Other COVID-19 stories including information about new restrictions taking effect, new local restrictions in Allen County and the Ligonier area having the highest per-capita case rate in Noble County all charted this week.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories from Nov. 12-18:
1) RED ALERT: LaGrange County hits worst COVID-19 rating, other counties close — 3,416 pageviews (5,320 total)
2) Two die in Monday morning crash — 1,898 pageviews
3) Executive order details new state COVID-19 restrictions — 1,768 pageviews
4) LaGrange, DeKalb record new deaths, cases surge over 8,000 — 1,525 pageviews
5) Red Sea: Northeast Indiana washed in red ratings for COVID-19 spread — 1,492 pageviews
6) Allen County, Fort Wayne announce COVID restrictions — 1,356 pageviews
7) Ligonier area still has highest COVID-19 case rate in county — 1,348 pageviews
8) State rolling back from Stage 5, reimposing some restrictions — 1,263 pageviews (4,137 total)
9) Gazebo damaged at fairgrounds — 1,065 pageviews
10) MSD superintendent’s contract not renewed — 1,064 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about prepping your vehicles for winter weather, red ratings across northeast Indiana and MSD Steuben County’s decision not to extend the superintendent’s contract were the top circulated stories:
Nov. 15: Local mechanics give some tips on prepping your vehicle for winter so you can avoid breakdowns or issues when the weather is at its worst — 16,201 people reached, 46 reactions, 12 shares six comments
Nov. 18: LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Elkhart, Whitley and Allen counties all received red ratings from the state this week, the worst rating indicating very high spread of COVID-19 — 4,626 pageviews, 89 reactions, 82 shares, 38 comments
Nov. 18: (Shared from The Herald Republican) MSD of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sparred with board member Brad Gardner during a meeting in which his contract was not renewed — 4,039 people reached, six reactions, two shares, three comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the MSD superintendent, Auburn’s Christmas Roll and Rep. Jim Banks’ latest podcast featuring the News Sun’s editor were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 18: (The Herald Republican) MSD of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sparred with board member Brad Gardner during a meeting in which his contract was not renewed — 4,551 people reached, 13 reactions, five shares, three comments
Nov. 17: (The Star) Christmas Roll offers tour of lights Friday, Saturday — 406 people reached, 86 reactions, 17 shares, 13 comments
Nov. 17: (The News Sun) In his latest podcast release, Rep. Jim Banks sat down to chat with News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz about the importance and challenges of local news reporting — 2,967 people reached, nine reactions, one share, one comment
