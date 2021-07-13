Noble County's labor market keeps growing, but its labor force isn't.
Yesterday, I ran some math on the claim by Rep. Jim Banks that $300 unemployment benefits were causing a labor squeeze.
Based on the numbers, that talking point is more political than practical — yes, there may be some people sidelined cashing checks, but the numbers are extremely small.
With just shy of 1,000 unemployed people in Noble County currently, even if you somehow took the county unemployment rate to 0%, I'm still not convinced you'd be able to fill all the open jobs in Noble County.
That's unrealistic anyway, because there are certain jobs certain people can't do, whether it's physical or mental demands or the hours or location, as well as there are some jobs arguably people shouldn't do, because they are categorically bad jobs that don't provide the hours, pay or benefits a person would reasonably need to make them worth working.
So what's actually to blame for the labor crunch?
In my eyes, the answer is just as easy to identify, albeit harder to fix than just blaming $300 — there simply aren't enough working-age people in the community. Job growth has outpaced population growth.
Like any material put into a manufacturing process, labor is a limited resource. It is bound by the same laws of supply and demand and scarcity as any other physical resource, whether it's steel or water or computer chips for automobiles.
So let's look at the situation in Noble County as a test case, as it's actually pretty representative of what many rural counties in Indiana are going through.
First, let's look at the population.
Noble County has never been a booming place, but in the past the county would see modest growth. After World War II, Noble County saw fair growth, with its population increasing slightly over 10% per decade.
Growth slowed to 6.9% for the decade as of the 1990 Census, but then grew at its fastest rate since 1870, adding 22.2% between 1990 and 2000.
Since? There's been basically no growth.
The county population grew just 2.7% over the next 10 years. While the 2020 Census data for counties hasn't come through yet, based on the 2019 population estimates, growth is basically near-zero at 0.4% over the last decade.
We're basically working with the same number of people in the county we had 20 years ago.
While the population size hasn't changed over the last 20 years, what has changed is its demographics.
Noble County is getting older.
In 1990, 29.3% of the population was under 18, while 12.1% was older than 65. That hadn't changed substantially by 2000, with 29% youth and 11.03% seniors.
Since then there's been a shift. By 2010 the child population declined to 27.04%, while the 65-plus rose to 12.5%. Over the last decade it's shifted even more, with 2019 estimates at 24.3% youth and 16.5% senior.
That's not an exclusively Noble County problem; it's nearly identical to U.S. trends overall. In 1990, the U.S. population was 26% youth to 12.5% senior, now it's 22.3% youth and 16.5% senior.
Your youth population represents your future workforce — if they stay. Rural flight is another issue facing places like Noble County as young people flock to urban centers for better opportunity and lifestyle — while your senior population represents people who have generally aged out of the workforce.
Now, if your population is growing, a slight shift in the age proportion might not be a problem. Because the smaller percentage of youth is coming from an overall bigger population. In terms of raw numbers, you may end up breaking even or even coming out a little ahead.
But if your population isn't growing, like in Noble County, a shrinking percentage of youth now means you'll have a shrinking number of adults in the near future.
Now let's look at Noble County's labor force.
Like its population, that has been mostly flat over the past two decades, actually in slight decline. The labor force hit its highest point in 1997 at just over 25,000 workers. It's now sitting at 23,978 as of May 2021.
Basically flat population growth. Basically flat labor force.
Therefore, if there are more jobs in the county today than there were 20 years ago, you're going to see a labor crunch. And if local businesses keep creating jobs in this situation, you're only going to see it get worse and the demand for labor further outstrips its supply.
As we all known from ECON101, high demand and low supply leads to price increases, which is good for workers as their labor has become much more valuable, hence why you're now seeing companies scrambling to hike wages and improve benefits as a way to fight over this scarce resource.
Based on current trends, you shouldn't expect the situation to get better overnight, either.
Projections for the U.S. show an expectation that about 20% of the population will be over 65 by 2030, which means you should expect even more people to leave the labor force. And, since the proportion of youth has also been shrinking, it's unlikely we're going to replace those older workers 1-for-1 as they retire.
You can already see this happening by looking at the labor force participation rate, the percentage of people in the labor force versus the eligible working population.
I can't easily find year-by-year working-age population numbers for Noble County, but comparing the labor force to the total population, you can clearly see a significant decline.
In 1995 and 1996, 60% of all Noble County residents were in the labor force, whether employed or unemployed but seeking.
That rate has cratered over time, falling steadily until it bottomed out at 47.1% in 2009 during the Great Recession. It's recovered a little, but sits at just 49.75% as of 2019. It hasn't been higher than 51% since 2000.
If Banks, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, local leaders and local employers want to fix the labor problem, the solution seems fairly clear and it has nothing to do with cutting unemployment benefits — you've got to grow the population.
Maybe that's why politicians point fingers and take shots at political non-factors affecting labor. It's easy.
Reversing two decades of non-growth in a rural area, that's a problem that takes a little more than a talking point to solve.
Whether it can be reversed at this point is an open question, but in order to try, it's going to take a lot of work. Doing the same things that haven't worked for the last 20 years isn't going to suddenly start working.
But hey, don't they always say that the problem with the current economy is that no one wants to work nowadays?
Maybe that applies to the political class too.
Tomorrow: Some ideas on how to increase the population and, by extension, the labor force.
