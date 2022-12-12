If you’ve ever been to my office at The News Sun, you’d see my office door covered with dozens of papers sporting memes and other fun stuff.
There’s my favorite George Costanza-ism from “Seinfeld” — “It’s not a lie if you a believe it;” various Simpsons memes including one I put up during COVID when the kids ask Grampa if he wondered why his was getting checks for doing nothing and he responds “I figured ’cause the Democrats were in power again;” Tim Gunn of “Project Runway” with his catchphrase “Make it work;” and J.K. Simmons as Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson from the 2002 “Spider-Man” film looking over Peter Parker’s freelance photos and declaring “Crap, crap, mega crap.”
One of the sheets that’s been buried is a screencap from my Nintendo Switch game Fire Emblem: Three Houses that I added the tagline “The importance of being accurate” to, with the womanizing Sylvain responding to being caught sneaking back in to the castle late at night — “Ah, Your Highness! Hello. No, I was not wildly carousing with women. There was only the one.”
As someone who uses language as part of my daily work, and someone tasked with using language accurately and faithfully, it made me laugh.
But it made my door because it’s a good example for any journalist, because messing up small details can have a BIG impact on the report you’re putting out.
That screenshot has been on my door for probably three years now and I only mention it now because I’ve been thinking a lot about accurate language, especially after this past weekend. Two more examples, if you’ll indulge me:
Story the first: Luke is still working on his potty training and frustrating Mom and Dad to no end due to his refusal to use his toilet to go poop. Pee? Fine. Poop? Nope.
So we’re still dealing with that on a day-to-day basis. We’ll be playing in the living room and Luke will sneak off into the kitchen by himself for a moment and reappear a minute later and, voila, paydirt.
“Luke, did you poop your pants?” I’ll ask.
“No,” he’ll respond.
My nose tells a different story. “Are you lying? You smell. Did you poop your pants?”
“No,” he confirm.
Dad brain kicks in. “Did you poop in your underwear?”
Bashful look. “Mmhmm.”
Did he poop his pants — a common phrase any of us might use when someone has an accident? Technically, no. And the kid will draw that line every, single, time.
Story the second: After Luke goes to bed, Ashley and I usually watch a little TV. Lately, we’ve been enjoying Bob Ross and “The Joy of Painting,” which is a nice calming way to wind down at the end of the day.
That being said, Ashley usually falls asleep in the recliner before the end of the episode around 10 p.m. And once she falls asleep in there, getting her to get up and go upstairs to the actual bed is a Sisyphean endeavor. (For those of you not up on your Greek mythology, Sisyphus was the guy punished by Hades for eternity and forced to push a boulder up a hill only for it to roll down every time he neared the top.)
So I’ve just gotten used to going to bed and she’ll wander up at some later point when she awakes in the chair and decides to make the trek upstairs.
On Saturday night, I woke to her getting into bed and checked the time of my phone which was like 6:51 a.m. (Sunday).
Later that morning in the car on a family grocery trip to Walmart, I commented “I can’t believe you didn’t come to bed until 7.”
“It was before 7,” she argued.
... OK, yes, that’s technically true.
How and why exactly do I preside in a house with two people who are going to split semantic hairs with me?
This reminds me of another great quote that probably should be on my office door, the famous Obi-Wan Kenobi from “Return of the Jedi:” “So what I told you was true, from a certain point of view.”
All of this circles back to a reflection on my work, where choosing the most accurate, precise, semantically correct and contextually appropriate language is so important.
There are times when you’re working fast or not thinking deeply and you use a word or a phrase that’s not always the best. There are other times when you stop mid-sentence and pore over options to consider what is the best language to use to convey the truest, most accurate meaning?
It’s work in a world where people try to Obi-Wan you all the time — especially in politics — when they will only tell you the truth from their certain point of view. Sources do it. Biased media outlets do it, too, which has only made the problem of trying to discern what is real and what is not more difficult.
It wasn’t women, just a woman. It wasn’t poop in Luke’s pants, just his underwear. And it wasn’t 7 a.m., it was only 6:50ish.
That’s important, because accuracy is the core of truth.
(0) comments
